LARAMIE (WNE) — More than 3,500 people have signed an online petition as of Saturday afternoon asking the University of Wyoming to waive the fees that students will have to pay for classes that have moved online for the fall semester.
“It’s just about financial accountability and transparency,” said Hunter Bullard, a senior at UW who started the petition.
Students taking courses that have moved online will pay the typical distance-learning fee on top of tuition, of $25 per credit-hour. This is a significant step up from some of the program fees that are charged for the same courses when they are taught on campus.
Fees could rise from $9 to $75 for a typical three credit-hour course in the College of Arts and Sciences, as long as it is not a science or performance class.
Bullard’s $54 in program fees will become $378 in distance-learning fees. She is a political science major, so all six of the courses she has enrolled in are within the College of Arts and Sciences. Five of her six courses were moved online, according to her course registration.
Other schools and programs within the university charge higher program fees than the College of Arts and Sciences, so many students will not see as much of an increase as Bullard. Courses in the Education College and Engineering and Applied Science College all have program fees equal to or higher than the distance learning fee, along with scientific and quantitative courses in some other colleges.
The petition that Bullard started asks the university to waive the distance-learning fee for courses that would have been held in-person in other years.
