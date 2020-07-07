EVANSTON (WNE) — Two men who were arrested last week by the Evanston Police Department on multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, were in custody when they were later discovered to be wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in West Valley City, Utah.
The West Valley City Police Department announced 25-year-old Saivontre Spillers and 22-year-old Adrian McCleary were arrested in Evanston by WVCPD related to the June 28 death of teen Edwin Reyes.
Evanston officers arrested the pair after being called to the Flying J on the morning of June 29, regarding a vehicle with significant front-end damage that had been parked with the lights on for more than 45 minutes with no visible occupants.
During a thorough search of the vehicle after obtaining a warrant, officers said they discovered three Glock pistols wrapped in T-shirts in a bag in the backseat, along with magazines, ammunition and holsters.
They also discovered baggies and packages containing what appeared to be drugs, according to the police report.
Utah law enforcement officers reportedly came to Evanston, took custody of the vehicle and possession of the firearms and met with local officers.
With EPD officers present, Utah officers also reportedly interviewed both Spillers and McCleary, who allegedly both admitted they had participated in the shooting in West Valley City, Utah, on June 28, which resulted in the death of Reyes.
