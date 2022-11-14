EV chargers coming to Yellowstone, Grand Teton gateways
JACKSON (WNE) —Eastern Idaho’s Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative will install five strategically placed Level 3 electric car charging stations along two significant scenic byways, with construction starting in the spring of 2023.
The fast chargers will be placed in Ashton and Island Park, Idaho — two cities along the Mesa Falls Scenic Byway — with another station in Driggs, Idaho, along the Teton Scenic Byway.
Both areas are considered gateways to Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.
With Level 3 charging — also known as DC fast charging — motorists can charge an electric vehicle battery to 80% in as few as 20 minutes, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The project is being funded with $900,000 in grants from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and Bonneville Environmental Foundation.
The effort is part of the launch of ChargeWest, an intermountain collaborative committed to improving electric corridors across the western United States. The West Electric Highway interstate partnership, as part of the ChargeWest collaborative, will run through eight western states including Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah in an effort to build infrastructure for rural gateway communities, state and national parks, monuments, recreation areas and scenic byways through public-private partnerships.
“We see a lot of vacation travelers coming to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, and they come through our service territory to get there,” said Clint Washburn, the Fall River co-op’s human resources manager who applied for the grants on behalf of Fall River. “We just see there’s a huge need for it. I think there are a lot of travelers who don’t bring their EVs now because of the lack of chargers.”
This story was published on Nov. 14, 2022.
———
Man pleads guilty to delivery of methamphetamine
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Nathaniel Sullinger, 19, changed his plea in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday.
Sullinger was charged with one count of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, both felony charges, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a fine totaling up to $25,000, or both.
On March 11, Sullinger delivered methamphetamine to Nichole Patterson, who died later that evening from a drug overdose.
According to Sheridan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chistopher LaRosa, Patterson’s text message records — which confirmed the sale of methamphetamine by Sullinger — indicated she was intending to get sober and had recently completed a substance abuse treatment program.
As a condition of a plea agreement reached by Sullinger and the state, the state would dismiss count two of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine if Sullinger would plead guilty to count one, delivery of methamphetamine.
Sullinger accepted these terms and pleaded guilty to delivery of methamphetamine.
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips accepted the proposed change of plea.
The court scheduled Sullinger’s sentencing hearing for Jan. 24, 2023, starting at 9 a.m. in 4th Judicial District Court in Sheridan County.
This story was published on Nov. 11, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.