Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7

Albany: 32

Big Horn: 2

Campbell: 15

Carbon: 62

Converse: 2

Crook: 0

Fremont: 103

Goshen: 15

Hot Springs: 2

Johnson: 1

Laramie: 88

Lincoln: 16

Natrona: 19

Niobrara: 0

Park: 43

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 22

Sublette: 4

Sweetwater: 14

Teton: 47

Uinta: 43

Washakie: 24

Weston: 0

Total: 554

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7

Albany: 79

Big Horn: 32

Campbell: 99

Carbon: 66

Converse: 20

Crook: 10

Fremont: 435

Goshen: 23

Hot Springs: 16

Johnson: 18

Laramie: 349

Lincoln: 74

Natrona: 193

Niobrara: 1

Park: 122

Platte: 4

Sheridan: 49

Sublette: 30

Sweetwater: 242

Teton: 333

Uinta: 227

Washakie: 63

Weston: 5

Total 2,490

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7

Albany: 9

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 23

Carbon: 29

Converse: 12

Crook: 0

Fremont: 67

Goshen: 3

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 5

Laramie: 147

Lincoln: 26

Natrona: 36

Niobrara: 1

Park: 10

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 20

Sublette: 8

Sweetwater: 15

Teton: 38

Uinta: 47

Washakie: 6

Weston: 0

Total: 510

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7

Albany: 56

Big Horn: 34

Campbell: 106

Carbon: 33

Converse: 30

Crook: 10

Fremont: 387

Goshen: 11

Hot Springs: 17

Johnson: 21

Laramie: 406

Lincoln: 84

Natrona: 209

Niobrara: 2

Park: 89

Platte 5

Sheridan: 47

Sublette: 34

Sweetwater: 241

Teton: 323

Uinta: 230

Washakie: 40

Weston: 5

Total: 2,420

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.