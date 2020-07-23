POWELL (WNE) — A man was attacked and injured by a grizzly bear on Tuesday afternoon while hiking in the Shoshone National Forest southwest of Cody.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department said the man was hiking alone on a game trail near Deer Creek Pass in the Washakie Wilderness “when he surprised a single grizzly bear in a day bed within 7 to 8 feet.”
Due to the suddenness of the encounter, the victim was not able to deploy his bear spray, the Game and Fish said.
“The bear immediately charged, knocked the victim to the ground, then left the area,” said a news release from the department. “The victim sustained injuries to his chest and arm, but was able to bandage his wounds and hike out.”
After reaching the Deer Creek trailhead — located about 42 miles outside of Cody on the South Fork — another hiker took the man to Cody Regional Health for treatment.
“Due to the remote location and low probability of locating the bear, no management action is planned at this time,” said the Game and Fish release.
The man is the third person to be attacked by a grizzly bear while recreating in the Greater Yellowstone Area this year; all have involved surprise encounters.
Wildlife managers recommend staying vigilant while in bear country, carrying bear spray, hiking in groups of two or more and making noise.
