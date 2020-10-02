Despite an increase of 131 in the number of new laboratory-confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Friday, the state’s number of active cases dropped by five with recoveries reported in almost every county in the state.
The Wyoming Health Department, in its daily coronavirus update, said the number of people to have recovered from coronavirus since it was first detected in the state in mid-March went up by 136 on Friday.
New recoveries were reported in all but three of the state’s counties with active cases, ranging from one new recovery in several counties to 50 in Natrona County.
The growth in laboratory-confirmed and probable cases Friday left the state with 1,172 active cases, a decline of five from Thursday.
Albany County had 217 active cases; Natrona had 147; Laramie had 107; Campbell had 106; Fremont had 96; Teton had 89; Lincoln had 73; Sheridan had 62; Park had 54; Converse had 39; Goshen had 32; Sublette had 31; Carbon had 24; Platte had 15; Big Horn and Sweetwater had 14; Crook, Uinta and Weston had 12; Johnson had nine, Washakie had five, and Hot Springs had two.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Recoveries were recorded in almost every county with an active case, with 136 reported. Only Hot Springs, Teton and Washakie counties did not see new recoveries.
The increase means 4,989 of the 6,214 people infected with coronavirus since mid-March have recovered.
The Health Department said 17 counties reported 119 new laboratory-confirmed cases on Friday: Albany, Big Horn, Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Platte, Sheridan, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton, Uinta and Washakie. Albany County had the highest number of new cases at 29.
The new cases bring to 5,289 the number of confirmed cases seen since mid-March.
The number of probable cases, those where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case but has not been tested, went up by 12 Friday to total 925 since the pandemic began.
