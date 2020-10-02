Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2

Albany: 217

Big Horn: 14

Campbell: 106

Carbon: 24

Converse: 39

Crook: 12

Fremont: 96

Goshen: 32

Hot Springs: 2

Johnson: 9

Laramie: 107

Lincoln: 73

Natrona: 147

Niobrara: 0

Park: 54

Platte: 15

Sheridan: 62

Sublette: 31

Sweetwater: 14

Teton: 89

Uinta: 12

Washakie: 5

Weston: 12

Total: 1,172

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2

Albany: 523

Big Horn: 58

Campbell: 322

Carbon: 203

Converse: 102

Crook: 40

Fremont: 673

Goshen: 97

Hot Springs: 33

Johnson: 29

Laramie: 567

Lincoln: 188

Natrona: 536

Niobrara: 2

Park: 240

Platte: 30

Sheridan: 236

Sublette: 93

Sweetwater: 326

Teton: 564

Uinta: 289

Washakie: 108

Weston: 30

Total 5,170

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2

Albany: 99

Big Horn: 10

Campbell: 35

Carbon: 32

Converse: 44

Crook: 7

Fremont: 86

Goshen: 13

Hot Springs: 5

Johnson: 13

Laramie: 174

Lincoln: 34

Natrona: 101

Niobrara: 2

Park: 19

Platte: 11

Sheridan: 73

Sublette: 28

Sweetwater: 19

Teton: 33

Uinta: 69

Washakie: 9

Weston: 9

Total: 925

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2

Albany: 405

Big Horn: 52

Campbell: 249

Carbon: 209

Converse: 107

Crook: 35

Fremont: 649

Goshen: 76

Hot Springs: 36

Johnson: 32

Laramie: 630

Lincoln: 148

Natrona: 484

Niobrara: 4

Park: 203

Platte 25

Sheridan: 243

Sublette: 89

Sweetwater: 329

Teton: 507

Uinta: 344

Washakie: 106

Weston: 27

Total: 4,853

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.