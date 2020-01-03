SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan County plans to resume negotiations with the city of Sheridan on a local air service funding agreement early in the new year, according to county Administrative Director Renee Obermueller.
The local governments have historically split the cost of contracting a commercial airline to operate out of Sheridan County Airport, but the two parties were unable to reach an agreement this summer to share the cost of bringing SkyWest Airlines — which will take over as the commercial air service provider at the county airport later this month — to Sheridan.
Sheridan County finalized a memorandum of understanding with the Wyoming Department of Transportation in August that secured SkyWest as the local commercial airline. The county initially planned to have an MOU in place with the city before finalizing that agreement, but opted to commit to paying SkyWest’s fee alone to meet a critical deadline with the state.
The city and county continued negotiating an agreement whereby the two entities would split the fee, but Obermueller said those talks fizzled.
She added, though, that progress on the funding agreement stopped because other priorities emerged, not because the differences between the two parties proved irreconcilable.
Sheridan City Council considered an air service funding MOU with the county during an August meeting, but chose to table the agreement after council members expressed concerns about the role the city would play in managing the new air service under the proposed agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.