PINEDALE (WNE) — A gym owner cited for allegedly allowing a member to work out there during the state-ordered business closure pleaded “not guilty” to the criminal misdemeanor in Sublette County Circuit Court on Monday.
Jennifer R. Ramsey, owner of the Iron Bar Gym, was charged with violating the state’s public health order after two officers warned her to not open, according to court records.
Ramsey posted on Facebook that her livelihood was endangered by the state’s closure order through April 30 that includes gyms, bars, restaurants, schools, theaters and other “public” businesses.
On April 14, police Sgt. Travis Bingham said that as a public information officer for the COVID-19 response, he learned “via social media that the Iron Bar Gym locally had posted about opening her gym up this week.”
After getting the tip, Bingham said he called Ramsey to “ensure she was aware of the order. She responded with “I don’t care” and that she had to do something to avoid being evicted, the court document states.
The next day, Undersheriff Lance Gehlhausen went to the Iron Bar Gym and spoke with one member who came there after she told him he could come work out, his affidavit states.
Later Gehlhausen returned and told Ramsey that she could not be open.
He said he told her that “we could not allow her to stay open against the order or we would have every bar and restaurant opening back up.”
Violation of Wyoming Statute 35-1-105 carries a criminal penalty of up to six months in jail, $100 fine or both.
Ramsey was released on her own recognizance and ordered not to violate any public health laws.
