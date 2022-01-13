Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Becoming windy with snow showers overnight. Low 28F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Becoming windy with snow showers overnight. Low 28F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.