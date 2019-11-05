POWELL (WNE) — A hunter stumbled upon a woman’s body about halfway between Cody and Meeteetse on Saturday afternoon — and authorities say she appears to have been the victim of a homicide.
A suspect was arrested in connection with the case on Saturday night, the Park County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. However, the agency’s brief news release did not identify the man who is in custody or name the deceased.
Law enforcement officials indicated that they believe the woman was killed in southeast Wyoming and then brought to Park County, but they otherwise released few details about their investigation on Monday.
“We’re just trying to do as thorough an investigation as we can while at the same time trying to assist another county in this case,” Park County Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Skoric said of the limited information that’s been publicly released so far.
The sheriff’s office said the victim was a resident of “southeast Wyoming,” but it, like Skoric, did not name the specific place where the woman was from.
A local hunter called the Park County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday to report finding the body. The sheriff’s office said the body was found on private property located west of Wyo. Highway 120.
The sheriff’s office said its deputies and personnel from the Bureau of Land Management and the Wyoming Highway Patrol apprehended a suspect in connection with the apparent homicide on Saturday evening.
