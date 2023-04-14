JACKSON — The bad news came first.
To meet community goals, Teton County Housing Department Director April Norton told town and county elected officials, the county needs 2,000 below-market-rate homes to be built in the next five years.
While the bad news is also old news, there is good news.
About 920 deed-restricted units are planned or under construction. About 100 have been built since the study determining the need for 2,000 homes came out last year, and 100 more are expected to be completed in 2023, including space for early childhood education. Last November voters agreed to help fund housing over the next decade to the tune of $80 million in specific purpose excise taxes.
Town Councilor Arne Jorgensen summed up the progress that’s been made so far on increasing below-market-rate housing at Monday’s meeting, where Norton shared the latest figures.
“There’s a tremendous amount of work that’s being done,” he said, and “it’s not nearly enough.”
To forge ahead with the fight against rising housing scarcity, county commissioners and town councilors largely approved Norton’s work plan for tackling the problem.
This year’s plan aims for more private sector partnerships, of which the department shouldered seven last year, and a new effort to study housing options for seniors and those who need assisted living. The plan also calls for spending more money for compliance and data collection.
Big picture, Teton County has set a goal of housing at least 65% of its workforce locally. When the community first identified loss of local workers as an important issue in the early 1990s, over 85% of the workforce lived locally, according to the 2023 Annual Indicator Report, which tracks how well local government is meeting its planning goals.
The percentage of the workforce living locally has generally remained stable at just below 60% since 2012. The housing needs study projected that the 2,000 below-market-rate units would be needed to maintain that trend, while accounting for an anticipated retirement of about 13% of the workforce and continuing local job growth.
Recently, Teton County has pushed for more senior housing and housing for people with physical and mental disabilities.
That was reflected in voters approving nearly $2 million in SPET funding to explore the possibility of senior living, and a recommendation from the town’s Equity Task Force to include assisted living for people with disabilities.
The focus is a new one for the Housing Department but exists elsewhere in the county.
Nikki Thompson, who is not a senior but uses a wheelchair, moved into Pioneer Homestead almost 15 years ago, she told elected officials during public comment.
“I feel we need more community housing projects like these so that everyone can live as independently as possible and still receive assistance if needed,” she said. “I ask you to please take this into consideration so everyone in the differently abled community is able to live just as freely as anyone else.”
While all elected officials said they approved of the concepts in the work plan, two of the nine elected officials present voted against it.
Town Councilor Jonathan Schechter said he’d had too little time to review the 100-page work plan. The document, which also is available for the first time in Spanish, is linked to the online version of this article.
Schechter supported the plan’s content but not its delivery. Specifically, he did not want to approve two large budget items — another full-time compliance staff salaried at around $100,000 and $218,400 for software — ahead of this spring’s budgeting.
County Commission Chair Luther Propst also voted against approving the work plan as is, citing a desire to see more effort put into the housing preservation program, which has seen dwindling popularity since its launch in 2021.
The housing preservation program offers people money — up to $200,000 for ownership units or $100,000 for rental units — for down payment assistance in exchange for recording an appreciation-capped “workforce” deed restriction on property they’re buying or already own.
Propst said he didn’t like that the preservation program was “mentioned” and then almost discarded.
“That’s a little hard on April in the Housing Department, but it doesn’t receive the emphasis that I think is really needed,” he said. “It’s a tool that I don’t want to see wither away.”
Norton acknowledged high inflation and interest rates made for a “tough environment” to make the preservation program work without “significant increased investment.”
Putting less emphasis on that program would allow the county to get more “bang for our buck,” she said.
“Should we spend a bunch of time trying to get one or two preservation homes,” she said, “or should we spend a bunch of time trying to get 45 units in an apartment complex?”
Commissioner Natalia Macker backed the department’s work plan and stressed that time was of the essence.
“I’m very happy to move this forward today,” Macker said. “People are urgently waiting for housing; our attention is needed.”
Several elected officials said they wanted to see the Housing Department’s work plan expand to include “transitional” or “emergency” housing for unhoused people. But they ultimately decided to start with one new issue at a time and tabled the conversation of transitional housing for six months.
By then there will be an update on what town Councilor Jim Rooks called the “elephant in the room” — at least 1,000 units undergoing initial planning on land owned by the Gill and Lockhart families in northern South Park.
“Every person I’ve talked is saying, ‘What’s going on with northern South Park?’” Rooks said. “I think the answer is, ‘I don’t know.’”
County planners said zoning plans and regulations for northern South Park, which have been in the works since last fall, are on track for a public hearing in May.
This story was published on April 12, 2023.
