Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms ending early, then becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. NNE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms ending early, then becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. NNE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.