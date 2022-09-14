JACKSON — A number of lengthy documents have been filed in a federal civil lawsuit that claims Teton County law enforcement and attorneys conspired to charge former resident William “Mike” Crothers with a sex-related offense and also played a behind-the-scenes role in a slander campaign that crushed the reelection effort of former Jackson Mayor Pete Muldoon.
The two men and a third man are seeking damages for harm they claim they suffered at the hands of the sheriff’s office and county attorney.
The third plaintiff was previously identified only by a pseudonym, John Doe, but has since been forced to identify himself or leave the lawsuit.
On Aug. 31, U.S. Senior District Judge Nancy Freudenthal denied Doe’s motion to proceed under a pseudonym and ordered him to amend the complaint with his real name or be dismissed from the case, citing federal rules for civil procedure.
Robert Charles Rosen disclosed his name and is continuing as a plaintiff. Rosen is a young Jackson man against whom prosecutors brought and subsequently dismissed sexual assault charges in three cases.
The saga began when Rosen was arrested Dec. 9, 2019, and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault. By May 2020, prosecutors had dismissed both of those charges but then filed a new felony charge in a third case.
That last case was dismissed this week on Sept. 12.
According to the dismissal documents filed by Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Clayton Kainer, “The parties have reached an agreement in the case and the matter is being pursued in another court of competent jurisdiction.”
In the federal civil suit, other issues being raised according to court documents include Teton County and Prosecuting Attorney Erin Weisman’s move to quash a subpoena that prosecutors argue is an attempt to intimidate a former teen victim through a deposition.
During a February 2020 trial, the teenager testified that Mike Crothers inappropriately touched her during a May 2019 party at his house. She was one of 10 witnesses called by the prosecution — nine of the witnesses were teens.
At the conclusion of the jury trial, the jury found Crothers guilty of two misdemeanor counts of unlawful contact and of permitting a house party where minors were present. He was acquitted on one count each of sexual battery, breach of peace and unlawful contact.
On Sept. 7, Weisman filed the motion asking the court to “quash” the plaintiffs’ subpoena served to the young woman, stating it was unnecessary given the lengthy cross-examination during the 2020 trial and was meant to punish and intimidate her.
“The Teton County Prosecuting Office has a special interest in protecting victims of criminal activities,” the filing states. “If defendants were allowed to harass and intimidate victims after their convictions, it would cause irreparable harm to victims and chill future victims from reporting crimes.”
The News&Guide has not named the teens in this case because they were minors when the party occurred.
Judge Freudenthal has not yet ruled on whether the young woman will be deposed, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 22.
Defense attorneys Devon Petersen and Alan Dershowitz are representing the men. Dershowitz has previously represented celebrity clients such as O.J. Simpson and Mike Tyson.
Crothers has alleged that law enforcement intimidated witnesses into testifying and that prosecutors “upped the pressure” on him, adding a charge after Crothers refused to plead guilty.
In an Aug. 3 federal court hearing, Dershowitz argued that former Deputy County Attorney Clark Allan, who prosecuted the case against Crothers, failed to disclose to Crothers’ attorneys that law enforcement and prosecutors had assured students and their parents that they wouldn’t get into trouble if they testified.
This constituted “suppression of favorable material,” Dershowitz argued.
“If suppression is not found here, prosecutors will continue to withhold information,” Dershowitz said. “That’s dangerous precedent. They know it’s material to the case and it could change the verdict. Once you have incentivized witnesses, everything changes.”
Crothers’ motion for a new trial was ultimately denied by Teton County Circuit Court Judge James Radda although Petersen said in the hearing that Radda wasn’t the “right judge” to decide.
Deputy prosecuting attorney Kainer replied to Dershowitz and Petersen, saying Crothers’ trial was fair and there was no suppression regarding witness testimony.
“The state did not suppress the evidence that these individuals would not be prosecuted,” Kainer said. “In the [defense’s] opening statement they said it was ‘all about immunity.’ The fact that they were not being prosecuted is not an immunity agreement or incentivized testimony. The jury was made well aware that those testifying were not being charged.”
Former Mayor Muldoon, for his part, has alleged that the police department worked with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office to illegally release records about Muldoon to retaliate and suppress his speech, which resulted in his losing an election for town council.
The three men are seeking unspecified cash damages against a number of defendants, including the Teton County commissioners, Weisman, Sheriff Matt Carr, Deputies Bret Bommer, Dave Hodges, Clay Platt and Andrew Roundy, and former Deputy County Attorney Allan.
This story was published on Sept. 14, 2022.
