CHEYENNE — A 10-year-old child died in a single-vehicle crash near Mountain View, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report.
According to the report, the Chevrolet Suburban was traveling southbound on WY-414, south of Lonetree, when it approached a right curve and downhill grade.
The Feb. 16 accident involved a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban. The vehicle “failed to maintain its lane and exited the roadway to the right,” according to a release by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The driver overcorrected to the left, re-entered the roadway and overcorrected to the right, causing the Chevrolet to tip and then roll several times on the roadway.
The vehicle then left the roadway and rolled down an embankment, coming to a rest upside down on the right-of-way fence.
The child, identified as 10-year-old Arriahna Ball of Utah, had been secured in the front right seat with just the lap belt but not the shoulder belt, according to the report.
The 10-year-old female was partially ejected during the crash and was trapped under the vehicle.
She was stabilized at the scene and transferred by air ambulance to Ashley Valley Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
This is the seventh fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 18 in 2019, 9 in 2018, and 10 in 2017 to date.
