DOUGLAS (WNE) — A look into what is happening with the City of Douglas’ recycling program, or lack thereof, caused the City to announce publicly last week that in all actuality, its program had been suspended for nearly seven months and your recycling has ended up in the Casper landfill.
All that recycling you’ve been exerting your effort to sort and transport to the proper recycling bins, has instead ventured to a landfill outside Casper, City Administrator Jonathan Teichert admitted Friday afternoon.
The city suspended its recycling program more than six months before the announcement last week, as it technically ceased in April but suffered from problems with where to send some items for more than a year.
As to why it took so long to inform the public that recycling was no longer being conducted, Teichert said it was out of fear people would cease recycling habits altogether, causing a setback that would take years to mend once the situation is resolved.
“Hopefully people will continue to sort and recycle,” he said.
Recycling could resume, Teichert said, but negotiations and finding a new recycling partner will have to come first. The city is weighing its options about how to proceed. At this point, the only recyclable materials being accepted are aluminum and metal. Everything else is being shipped to Casper’s Regional Solid Waste Facility, a landfill.
Previously, the city had its recycling picked up by Wyco Recycling, LLC, based in Cheyenne. That option went away when Wyco moved operations to Colorado this spring.
