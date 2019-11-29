GREYBULL (WNE) — A case involving former Basin Town Clerk Danielle Lampman, formerly Chapman, came to an end in Big Horn County District Court on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Lampman had been accused of embezzling nearly $100,000 from the town of Basin between 2014 and 2016. She was accused of using the Basin Area Chamber of Commerce as a vehicle to place the funds in her accounts. She was originally charged with two felony counts of theft of $1,000 or more and a misdemeanor count of misconduct as a public official.
A plea agreement was reached and, on Aug. 6, Lampman changed her not guilty pleas to an Alford plea to one felony count of theft of $1,000 or more and one misdemeanor count of misconduct as a public ocial. An Alford plea is a guilty plea in which the defendant maintains their innocence, but admits that the prosecution’s evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.
Lampman was sentenced to four to six years in the Wyoming Women’s Center and a split sentence of one year in the Big Horn County Detention Center.
The remaining four- to six-year sentence would be suspended for eight years of supervised probation.
Lampman was fined a total amount of $5,000 ($2,000 for the felony and $3,000 for the misdemeanor). She was ordered to pay $105,098.78 in restitution.
