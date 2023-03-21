Here are the issues that lawmakers should study in the interim
From the March 19 Casper Star-Tribune
The latest session of the Wyoming Legislature may have just ended, but it’s already time to start thinking about next year. That’s because much of the critical work that lawmakers do happens outside the Capitol.
It’s called the interim, the 10 or so months when lawmakers are not gathered together in Cheyenne. During that time, they meet in small committees to study pressing issues and draft legislation to address them. The work is critical. Many of the major bills that come up during the session begin as discussion items at a committee meeting that might be held in Lovell or Sundance. And those bills are often sponsored by a committee that studied them, dramatically increasing the likelihood they become laws.
Those issues don’t come out of thin air. Instead, the Legislature’s Management Council sets the priorities for each committee to study. Next week, they’ll be doing exactly that. Here are some topics we hope will get chosen for study:
Workforce
It’s no secret that employers are having a hard time filling positions. Our state government is hardly immune. In the past year, we’ve learned that multiple agencies are struggling to fill critical jobs. Gov. Mark Gordon has made those staffing issues a priority, but they continue to vex multiple agencies including the Wyoming Highway Patrol, which is missing a quarter of its troopers right now. Wyomingites prefer small government. But remember: These vacancies have real-work impacts. Fewer troopers means slower response times when it’s your car on the side of the highway.
Education
The most pressing issues in public education are often the ones that receive little attention. We’ve warned against the distractions of trying to ban things that aren’t actually taught in Wyoming schools. But the interim session is a perfect time for studying how to better address a serious issue: how to retain teachers, many of whom have considered leaving the profession. Everyone would agree we want talented, knowledgeable educators in Wyoming. How do we attract them and then ensure they stick around? We’d also like to see study of some of the more sweeping proposals related to charter schools. One bill last session would have dramatically remade our education system by giving parents public money to send their children to private schools. A proposal of that magnitude should be carefully examined by a committee for all of its possible impacts, whether positive or negative.
Mental health
There is general agreement that more Wyomingites, and more Americans, are struggling with mental health challenges — especially young people. But there is little agreement as to why that’s the case. This is especially concerning in Wyoming, a state with a history of some of the country’s highest suicide rates. During the past session, there was considerable debate about the effectiveness of the state’s relatively new 24/7 suicide hotline. Funding for that hotline will be debated again soon. Before then, it would be helpful to know just what kind of impact it’s having here.
Housing and property taxes
Anyone who’s lived in the West recently knows just how much housing prices have increased. The same goes for property taxes. Lawmakers deserve credit for offering many approaches to address those issues during the just completed session. But most of those proposals died. The next 10 months will provide plenty of time to study more fixes — and ones that are more likely to gain success next year.
Criminal justice
Wyoming is one of the few Western states that doesn’t allow medical marijuana or legalized cannabis. What are the implications for that policy decision when it comes to our criminal justice system, our economy and our health care? Would reforming our laws save our government money? Cause more crime? Reduce dependency on opioid painkillers? We should know the answers to those questions, especially when polling by the University of Wyoming shows that 85% of residents back medical marijuana and more than half support legalization. We’d also like to see lawmakers study transparency measures for juvenile justice. An investigation last year by the Star-Tribune and WyoFile found that lawmakers themselves had little information about a rise in violence and isolation at the Wyoming Boys’ School. Those same lawmakers now have an opportunity to study ways to ensure they’re informed about our most vulnerable youth.
The interim session represents some of the most critical work that’s performed by lawmakers. We hope these issues will get the attention they deserve over the next 10 months. Wyoming will be better for it.
Legislature dodged property tax solutions
From the March 20 Cody Enterprise:
The Wyoming Legislature took some meaningful steps toward long-term reform of the state’s property tax system during its recently completed general session, but the immediate financial relief many Wyoming residents needed was in frustratingly short supply.
Let’s start with the positives. The body approved a bill allocating $50,000 for a study on the changes necessary to convert the property tax system to an acquisition-based model, and another letting voters decide in 2024 whether they want to separate residential property into its own tax class.
Both the study and the ballot initiative will pave the way for reform of the current tax system, which is critical. But reform can be a lengthy process.
The ballot measure is over a year away, as are the results of the acquisition model study. How will Wyoming residents get by in the meantime?
As it turns out, the Legislature didn’t have many answers to this critical question.
We do applaud the body for passing one bill that provides relief by expanding eligibility — based on household income — for the state’s tax refund program. But taxes still have to be paid before the refund is granted, and the financial relief provided by the program isn’t immediate — or available to higher-earning residents.
Legislators ultimately voted down other relief proposals such as decreasing the property tax assessment rate or creating a homeowner’s property tax exemption.
We’re sure approving this sort of relief is not an easy decision. But since legislators failed to act, their constituents will be the ones making hard decisions, including whether they can still afford to live and work here.
Only three of 21 property tax bills — or 14% of the bills introduced — passed this session, Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) said. That is a failing grade, any way you look at it.
We applaud the legislature’s work on this issue this session. But when legislators fail on this particular issue — as they did this year — it is their constituents who are forced to pay the price.
— By Stephen Dow
Freedom of info is important
From the March 15 Cody Enterprise:
March 16, is celebrated annually as Freedom of Information Day, a day set aside to remember the rights we Americans have to know what our government is doing.
March 16 was selected as the day because it is the birthday of James Madison, one of the authors of the U.S. Constitution.
It’s a good day to remind ourselves of the rights we have in the U.S. and in Wyoming regarding government meetings.
Wyoming Statute 16-4-403 states in part: “All meetings of the governing body of an agency are public meetings, open to the public at all times, except as otherwise provided. No action of a governing body of an agency shall be taken except during a public meeting following notice of the meeting in accordance with this act. Action taken at a meeting not in conformity with this act is null and void and not merely voidable.”
Thankfully most Wyoming government agencies comply with these regulations.
Undoubtedly the most misunderstood and therefore the most abused rules are those regarding executive sessions.
Executive sessions raise important questions including what business can be conducted and who can view the meeting minutes.
It is incumbent on every elected or appointed government official and all government employees to familiarize themselves with these statutes regarding public meetings and public documents and be aware of the seriousness of not following the law.
There is a substantial penalty (up to $750) for noncompliance with the open meetings act.
Any member or members of an agency (even volunteer members) who knowingly or intentionally violate this act are liable for the penalty.
Above all else, our government is mandated by the Constitution to serve the public.
It is your right and your duty to ensure “we the people” are aware of what our government is doing.
— By John Malmberg
Public business needs sunshine
From the March 15 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
Time will tell how the 9th District Court will rule in the case of Sandy Ress v. Teton County Hospital District Board of Trustees, and we will reserve judgment until its adjudication.
But we agree with Ress on one point: The best possible outcome of this lawsuit would be for the hospital board, lawyers and public information specialists to craft a set of best practices for any and all Wyoming boards to meet both the letter and the spirit of the state’s open meetings laws.
Although the item Ress is suing over may seem small, the principle of open government is vital. Open meetings laws are designed to ensure that people we elect to public office are making the best possible decisions with the public funds and power they hold.
The concept is so important to Americans’ rights and to ensuring a democratic society that newsmakers and news media around the country dedicate this time each year as Sunshine Week. Governments, journalists, editors, educators and other stakeholders highlight the importance of open government, public oversight, freedom of information and ensuring that government occurs in the daylight, not in the shadows or back rooms.
Wyoming law explicitly calls out in Statute 16-4-403 that “communications outside a meeting, including but not limited to sequential communications among members of an agency, shall not be used to circumvent the purpose of this act.” That means that one member of a board shouldn’t be straw polling others in phone calls or texts to deliberate outside the meeting, which has been known to happen on local publicly funded boards. And they shouldn’t be texting each other, essentially having a private conversation, during the meetings either, as Teton County commissioners were observed doing in 2020.
Discussing matters in technically legal committees — which can contain a couple of board members and meet privately — and then rubber-stamping decisions in public board meetings is a pattern of operation that deprives the public of any oversight.
Boards shouldn’t be taking action without giving the involved parties a chance to understand what’s underfoot, as happened when Teton County commissioners removed a library board member without notice or discussion, only later to have the decision overturned in courts.
These rules should go to the very top of government, including the Wyoming Legislature, which has thus far exempted itself from open meetings law. It’s ridiculous that lawmakers stop a video live stream “to get organized” and discuss things privately.
Hospital trustees have called Ress’ lawsuit baseless and said he is hurting the hospital. But it raises the question: Can you help a hospital by attacking it?
Get a primer on Wyoming’s open meetings act at TinyURL.com/WyPublicMeetings.
The public has already won
From the March 16 Newcastle News Letter Journal:
Over the past quarter-century the News Letter Journal has published dozens of stories and editorials about open meetings and public record violations.
We’ve only filed one lawsuit.
But the leaders of the county commission against whom we filed that suit have now challenged us publicly to also file a lawsuit against their three fellow commissioners because they believe that another violation of the open meeting law has taken place — and this time they weren’t a part of it.
It just so happens that the challenge from Weston County Commission Chairman Ed Wagoner and Vice-Chair Nathan Todd coincides with an entirely separate and unrelated action by the Weston County School District #1 Board of Trustees that also raised questions about compliance with Wyoming’s transparency laws last week.
So we welcome this opportunity to provide our perspective on the stories you read on page 1 of this week’s edition.
Let us be clear, in both cases, we believe the elected officials in question were wrong…
But we are satisfied that no lawsuit will be necessary because those elected officials immediately remedied the situation by making all of the information in question public and available.
It is important to know that the primary remedy in law for an open meeting or public records violation is to make the hidden information public as soon as possible. In both instances last week where a board or group of board members acted counter to the intent and purpose of the open meeting law, they responded by making the information that had been shared outside of a meeting (or concealed during a meeting) available to the press and public almost immediately.
In the case of the unannounced quorum of commissioners being in attendance for a meeting with some IT people, we even received a public apology from the commissioners in question and a promise to avoid such a situation in the future. That’s a far cry from the “we do not regret this decision” declaration made by Commissioners Todd and Wagoner through a statement read publicly by then-Commission Chair Marty Ertman on November 1, 2022. That statement was made a full year after the use of a secret ballot which eventually led to the lawsuit they are referring to (see “Statement issued on secret vote,” November 10, 2022 NLJ, page 1).
We would also note that 2 of the 3 commissioners in attendance at the recent IT meeting, including the late arrival, have only been serving as elected officials for 2 months at the time of this incident. We do acknowledge that mistakes happen and some confusion about the laws could exist for brand-new board members. That is why it is so important that they acknowledged their mistake publicly, discussed the situation publicly, and made all of the information discussed in the meeting available to the public immediately upon request.
That is also why the News Letter Journal will not be filing any lawsuits over actions of local board members as told in our page one stories, “County commission leaders question tech meeting” and “Controversy ensues over voting method.”
For the commissioners who seem to be confused over the nature of the lawsuit the News Letter Journal (and our co-plaintiffs) have pursued — and who seem determined to confuse the public about the suit as well — we think it is important to point out that the lawsuit wasn’t filed until months after the secret ballot was used. The decision to take legal action was only made after multiple requests for the information in question had been ignored or denied, and after the commissioners refused to even discuss the decision to use a secret ballot in public. They have since refused to even allow the public to comment on the decision in open meeting.
We would also remind those commissioners that any citizen is free to file a lawsuit against Commissioners Taylor, Borton and Huber if they would like - including Commissioner Wagoner and Todd. If they truly believe it will produce a better result for the people of Weston County than the discussion at the last meeting did, then we would certainly encourage them to file that suit themselves. (We would also remind them that Wyoming taxpayers won’t be paying for their representation this time if they choose to do so.)
We are, however, encouraged to note that Commissioners Wagoner and Todd no longer appear to think that “potential litigation” is justification for an executive session, since they decided to accuse the newer members of their board of that crime in more than one public meeting in the past week. After avoiding public discussions about their own potential violation of the law by declaring “potential litigation” as a reason for going into executive session on a regular basis for a year and a half, it is a relief to see the leaders of the Weston County Commissioners set this bold precedent. They have clearly demonstrated that they will not be going into executive session to discuss “potential litigation” any more.
We trust that the new commissioners will help them remember that precedent.
(Ed. Note: As always we invite anybody who would like to witness these conversations to go to the News Letter Journal’s Youtube page and view the videos of the county commission meetings that are made available to you there.)
Fighting for your right to know
From the March 16 Northern Wyoming News:
Sunshine Week, per the Society of Professional Journalists, “is an enduring initiative to promote open government. Join us in the annual nationwide celebration of access to public information and what it means for you and your community. It’s your right to know.”
Over the years there have been plenty of opportunities to educate and remind boards and councils about open records and open meetings and the reasons for which they can and cannot recess into a closed executive session.
There were several opportunities when I first arrived in Worland, eight years ago. One was within the office of the Clerk of District Court. We found out that if someone asked that their name not be published they were just not giving us those records.
That is not their prerogative. If we request a copy of all divorces granted within a timeframe that is public record. They don’t have discretion on which ones to give us and which ones not to give us.
The parties in question wanting their names withheld may come to us at the newspaper and make a request, but for government offices in charge of public records, they cannot grant such a request.
Once this was explained we have had no issues. Now the clerks in the office direct people to contact us about requests to not have certain information published.
If they withhold information from the media, it is the same as withholding from you the citizen if you made a request. Information is public no matter who is asking.
Another example here in Washakie County was at the Municipal Court level where juvenile names were being redacted from the monthly court report.
Juvenile names of defendants when in municipal or circuit court are public record. Only if a case is assigned to juvenile court are they not public. Again it is not at the discretion of the clerk or the judge to make that decision.
Again, education into the law brought forth the information we were seeking.
We also had to work with the city council early on in my tenure here to ensure that a vote on a new council member was made public. They wanted a secret ballot but we worked with them to help them understand the importance of an open and public vote.
For the most part in my career I have been able to handle public information issues that arise through education but there have been a few times a letter from an attorney has also proven beneficial.
Other newspapers across the state have not been as fortunate and their legal fights have proven to be beneficial to other newspapers and to you the public in fighting for your right to know. Currently the Newcastle Newsletter Journal is involved in a suit regarding secret ballots by the Weston County Commissioners in appointing a legislator. They have also included in the lawsuit the fact that the commissioners were conducting the public’s business via text messaging.
According to a news story in the Newsletter Journal, their attorney, Bruce Moats, stated, “Wyoming Statute 16-4-403(d) addresses the use of text messaging as a form of communication for boards. It states that ‘no meeting shall be conducted by electronic means or any other form of communication that does not permit the public to hear, read or otherwise discern meeting discussions contemporaneously. Communications outside a meeting, including, but not limited to, sequential communications among members of an agency, shall not be used to circumvent the purposes of this act.’ First, text messages are certainly sequential communications, so the commissioners were using the messages to conduct business hidden from the public, which circumvents the purpose of the Act.”
In educating government agencies and government boards the main thing I tell them is you are dealing with public money, you are dealing with issues that impact the public and thus the public has a right to know.
Regarding closed executive sessions, there are exceptions noted in state statute and the biggest issue usually comes regarding personnel.
Boards need to remember that the personnel means dealing with a specific employee. If a board is discussing general issues such as overall raises, insurance, benefits, sick leave, etc. for all employees, then that is not an exception from the public meeting law.
The most important thing government agencies and boards need to remember is that when conducting, discussing or deciding on business regarding the public and the public’s money, everything should be done in public.
One thing COVID brought us is the ability to have more people involved through Zoom meetings and of all the boards in Washakie County that used the technology, only one, the Ten Sleep Town Council, still provides a Zoom link for remote participation.
— By Karla Pomeroy
We’re lucky to have Northwest College in town
From the March 14 Powell Tribune:
Northwest College is quite the local asset.
That may seem obvious to many locals, but as someone who until last summer spent most of my days in Cody, it’s a truth that many in the county can overlook.
The final approval of the college’s second four-year degree program, a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, drove that point home once again for me as I talked about the program and others the college offers with former Park County Sheriff Scott Steward during a break in the county commissioners meeting last Tuesday.
Steward remarked about how often his deputies would use the state-of-the-art simulator at the college, which has trained many future law enforcement officers via the associated degree criminal justice program.
But beyond that, Steward also mentioned the CDL program simulator the college has and how a family member had taken the program.
With a driver shortage going on, a CDL is a relatively quick way to a good career these days, and if you live here, you don’t have to leave town to get to a program where you can earn one. We are fortunate to have an institution that can serve those practical needs in our midst.
I grew up in a college town (Fort Collins, Colorado — home of Colorado State University) but even then the city was big enough where the footprint of the college was practically nonexistent away from campus. My family also lived in Athens, Georgia, home of the University of Georgia, a town that exudes red and black throughout. Powell feels more like the latter. Recently both of my sons, at different schools, had the chance to see off the Trapper women as they boarded the bus for Regionals in Nebraska. Earlier this year, my middle schooler had even received some fitness tips when some of those same Trappers stopped by to help out students during PE.
I believe there are many benefits to having a college in town, from opportunities to learn, watch sports, attend educational programs and learn about other cultures. Powell is fortunate to have NWC.
— By Zac Taylor
Celebrate sunshine by demanding transparent government
From the March 18 The Sheridan Press:
Despite the lack of it in the skies of Sheridan County this week, The Sheridan Press is celebrating sunshine.
And we don’t just mean the big yellow fiery ball in the sky. We mean promoting open government.
Every week is a good week to celebrate open government, but in 2005 the American Society of News Editors — now News Leaders Association — established a week each year for journalists and all citizens to promote open government, access to public information and what it means for citizens and their communities.
As journalists, we celebrate, encourage and promote open government on a daily basis. Fortunately, in Sheridan, this hasn’t been a huge issue and continues to improve if issues do arise.
The most recent example of a public information success happened during the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic — April 2020 — when Sheridan City Council had to null and void action taken in executive sessions during two International Association of Fire Fighters Local 276 negotiations meetings that month after The Sheridan Press recognized the error while reading past meeting minutes. Wyoming State Statute requires government entities to make decisions in open session and not during executive session. Unfortunately, decisions were made behind closed doors, and the council had to redo portions of negotiations in front of the public to right the illegal actions. At the time, city attorney Brendon Kerns said the action was an accidental oversight.
Three years later, Kerns now has an official presentation on public records and open meetings he pulls out for each new council member, which we consider a big win for the community. At the last presentation, he poked fun at The Press for being on the nose about public access to meetings and such — a razzing we don’t mind taking during public discourse.
We want to shine a light on what Press newsroom staff accomplish daily, as well as projects they’ve taken on this week in particular.
Government reporter Joseph Beaudet’s schedule included:
Monday: 9 a.m. Sheridan County Commission regular staff meeting; 5:30 p.m. Sheridan City Council study session; 7 p.m. Sheridan Planning Commission meeting
Tuesday: 3:30 p.m. Sheridan County Commission special meeting; 4:30 p.m. Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board meeting; 5 p.m. Town of Dayton Planning Committee meeting in Dayton; 6 p.m. Tongue River Valley Community Center Dayton to Ranchester pathway meeting
Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. Eggs and Issues with local legislators and U.S. Rep.Harriet Hageman; 1 p.m. Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council; 6:30 p.m. Sheridan County Republican Party Patriot Chat with Harriet Hageman
Thursday: 6 p.m. Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board meeting in Ranchester
No, he didn’t attend every single meeting on the list this week, but he covered a good majority of them and still managed to write up articles relaying the highlights with contextual information and research he found by accessing public documents.
That’s a busy week with a significant amount of time spent sitting through long speeches, completing follow-up interviews and digging through public documents just so readers of The Sheridan Press didn’t have to sit through those meetings themselves to be informed.
Thanks, Joseph, for taking one for the team.
To celebrate Sunshine Week, Joseph and our crime reporter Shelby Kruse completed public records requests of government agencies in Sheridan County for information pertinent to our readers and all Sheridan County taxpayers. They hope to have articles out on their findings within the next month or so, as Wyoming State Statute requires public records requests be addressed by the agencies’ public records ombudsman within 30 days of the request, or mutually agreed upon dates.
But we don’t want to celebrate the sunshine just on our corner of Grinnell Plaza. Celebrate with us by making a public comment at an open meeting — hint, we publish the week’s meeting agendas on the Almanac page of every Saturday edition of The Sheridan Press and online at thesheridanpress.com — looking up how your taxpayer dollars are being spent, emailing a local legislator about the recent session, or simply showing up for a meeting to learn more about your community.
Next week alone, citizens can attend open meetings of the Sheridan College board, Sheridan County Commission, Sheridan City Council, Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library board and Clearmont Town Council, to name a few.
Don’t want to attend a meeting? Subscribe to The Sheridan Press and download our MyBighorns app. Supporting The Press means supporting journalists who fight to keep meetings open and important information accessible to everyone.
Most of all, we want you to continue celebrating the literal and figurative sunshine with us.
Animal shelter contract urgency could have been avoided
From the March 18 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
“What we’ve got here is (a) failure to communicate.” — Captain from “Cool Hand Luke”
• • •
It’s either a huge misunderstanding caused by lack of communication or a classic game of chicken, but with dogs, cats and other pets as the potential victims.
A little over a week ago, Cheyenne Animal Shelter officials announced that they had been put on notice by city and county leaders that their annual contract for animal shelter services would not be renewed after June 30. The reason: rapidly increasing costs, which local government officials believe have exceeded the amount taxpayers should be asked to pay.
In the days following the March 9 announcement, it’s become more and more obvious that the two sides got to this point based on assumptions about each other.
Shelter Chief Executive Officer Britney Tennant says she was blindsided by a letter from Mayor Patrick Collins that gave notice that the city and county intend to open their own metro animal services facility on South Greeley Highway. That’s because she had heard nothing to indicate they were considering this move, either directly from the mayor or through the City Council’s liaison to the shelter board, Ward 3 Councilman Richard Johnson.
Mayor Collins says he and his staff began looking at such an alternative after conversations he had with shelter Board President Richard Mincer during budgeting last year. At that time, the mayor says, Mr. Mincer told him to expect the requested amount for the combined city and county costs to increase from $800,000 in fiscal year 2023 to $1.25 million in FY 2024 and $1.7 million the year after.
According to Mayor Collins, when he asked if there was any flexibility in that amount, Mr. Mincer told him, in essence, “If you think you can do it cheaper yourselves, go for it.” The city had to do just that when the shelter stopped running animal control — and has done so with near-perfect staff retention and very few, if any, public complaints. So, it’s no surprise that Mayor Collins believes they can do it again with a government-run shelter.
This past week, however, Mr. Mincer told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, “It was frustrating that nobody told us they were looking at doing this. We could have had a conversation back in January if they’d said, ‘We’re looking at setting up a new shelter.’”
Ms. Tennant — who is in her second year at the shelter after successfully starting and operating Black Dog Animal Rescue — told a WTE reporter that she didn’t know she needed to have regular conversations with the mayor, since Councilman Johnson was a member of the shelter board. (At Monday night’s council meeting, Mr. Johnson seemed to wash his hands of his responsibility as council liaison to be a conduit of information between the two entities.)
So, here we are. A little over a week from now, the City Council could vote in favor of leasing the building that would house the new shelter. Once that’s done, Mayor Collins said, the city and county will begin hiring staff to run the facility, and the Cheyenne Animal Shelter will be left to transition into strictly an animal rescue operation (not that that’s a bad thing or unneeded in our community).
The question is whether, in the next nine days, shelter and government leaders can sit down and hammer out a new agreement that both sides can live with.
Mr. Mincer says he’s being realistic about how much it costs the shelter to process, house and care for the animals taken in each year, both from Laramie County residents and through animal control. He says government officials are underestimating the cost of running such a facility, and, besides, it doesn’t make sense to duplicate services.
Mayor Collins says he needs to see a more detailed shelter budget, broken down in a way that identifies specifically how much is spent on each facet of the shelter’s operation, so he and other officials can decide what they feel taxpayers should cover. He also says shelter officials have refused to do so in the past, saying they are a vendor and should be treated as such.
We can see it from both sides, and we believe both sides bear responsibility for getting us to where we are today.
Although we generally support the work Mayor Collins has done since he took office in January 2021, this is an unusual breakdown in his normally top-notch communication efforts. As he frequently says in his weekly Mayor’s Minute columns, he’s constantly talking with firefighters and the fire chief, which made contract negotiations with the city’s fire union extremely smooth this year. Why hasn’t the same happened with the animal shelter?
And if shelter leaders are willing to accept less than the requested amount in order to maintain the contract with the city and county, they need to make that clear — not just to the mayor, but to all local elected officials and the public.
As a nonprofit organization supported by charitable donations, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter needs to be more transparent with its finances (sorry, but in this case, posting your IRS 990 forms to your website isn’t enough). And if city and county leaders hope to convince their constituents that a new facility is needed, they must detail exactly how they plan to provide the same quality of services for less money.
We’d prefer to avoid a duplication of services, especially if there’s a good chance it would result in more animals being euthanized. At the same time, we appreciate the mayor, council and commissioners for trying to be good stewards of our tax money. If it takes a three- or six-month temporary contract extension to make this happen, that would be better than locking into a lease agreement and a path that’s much more difficult to divert from.
Here’s hoping the final outcome earns a big “thumbs up” for being what’s best for the animals, local taxpayers and the future of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
David Adler: Court declares a right to contraceptives for unmarried individuals
In 1965, in the landmark case of Griswold v. Connecticut, the U.S. Supreme Court, for the first time in our nation’s history, invoked the right to privacy for the purpose of upholding the right of married couples to access contraceptives. Griswold was hailed by women, who had been fighting for the right to use contraceptives for well over a century. It granted women control over their own reproductive organs and provided married couples with the liberty to decide whether to procreate, plan families and make decisions associated with parenthood.
Griswold v. Connecticut, rendered at the height of America’s sexual revolution, recently prompted a curious reader of this column to ask about the establishment of the constitutional right of unmarried couples’ access to contraceptives. The answer to her delightful question is to be found in the Court’s landmark ruling in Eisenstadt v. Baird (1972) — seven years after Griswold.
Eisenstadt v. Baird, in a 6-1 decision written by Justice William Brennan, extended the protection of the right of privacy to unmarried individuals by overturning a Massachusetts law that permitted only physicians to prescribe means of birth control and then only to married couples.
The protagonist in this story was a young man, William Baird, who had made something of a short career out of protesting — and violating — similar state laws. In the spring of 1965, Baird violated a New York law by handing out contraceptives in a Long Island community. A few months later, he protested the Catholic Church’s opposition to birth control on the steps of New York’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral. He was subsequently arrested in New Jersey for publicly displaying contraceptives in violation of a state law.
On April 6, 1967, Baird, by now a veteran protester, delivered a lecture in Boston about overpopulation and contraception. Following his remarks, Baird displayed various contraceptives and personally handed to a woman a jar of vaginal foam. Police officers arrested Baird and he was convicted on two counts: exhibiting contraceptives and disseminating contraceptives to an unmarried person. The high court of Massachusetts dismissed the first count on grounds that it violated Baird’s First Amendment right of free speech but upheld the second conviction. Contending that the law under which he was convicted was unconstitutional, Baird appealed to federal district court, which dismissed his action. However, the federal appellate court set aside the dismissal and the sheriff of Suffolk County, Eisenstadt, appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Justice Brennan’s opinion for the Court struck down the Massachusetts law, vindicating Baird’s right to distribute contraceptives. Brennan built upon the Court’s ruling in Griswold that upheld a married couple’s right to contraceptives and declared that the Massachusetts law violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. Brennan rejected the state’s rationale for banning unmarried — deterring premarital sex — as an unreasonable justification. The statute failed the rational basis test. The logical effect of a law prohibiting the sale or gift of contraceptives to unmarried women, he explained, was to “prescribe pregnancy and the birth of an unwanted child as punishment for fornication.”
While the Court struck down the Massachusetts law as a violation of the Equal Protection Clause, Justice Brennan expanded the right to privacy as set forth in Griswold. “It is true," Justice Brennan wrote, “that in Griswold, the right of privacy in question inhered in the marital relationship. Yet the marital couple is not an independent entity with a mind and heart of its own, but an association of two individuals with a separate intellectual and emotional makeup. If the right to privacy means anything, it is the right of an individual, married or single, to be free from unwanted governmental intrusion into matters so fundamentally affecting a person as the decision whether to bear or beget a child.”
Justice Brennan’s declaration that the right to privacy is an individual right carved a path for subsequent assertions of privacy rights in various areas of the law, including the identification by the Court in Roe v. Wade of abortion rights.
Of immediate importance, of course, was the fact that the right of married couples to access contraceptives required, under the principle of equal protection, an equal right of access for unmarried individuals. There was no rational basis for distinguishing between two classes of people — married and unmarried. In subsequent years, the logic of this reasoning proved compelling in protecting other intimate activities and associations including, for example, same-sex marriage.
The right to privacy, an unenumerated right, was described by commentators shortly after Griswold was delivered, as a “fixed star in our constitutional firmament.” This star, however, might not be as “fixed” as most citizens hope it to be. The right to contraceptives, to the extent that it is grounded in the right to privacy, is under threat. No less a figure than Justice Clarence Thomas has questioned the constitutional status of unenumerated liberties, including the right to privacy.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
