SUNDANCE (WNE) — Crook County was declared a Second Amendment Sanctuary last week on the passing of a symbolic resolution by the county commissioners.
Resolution 2020-19 recognizes that the Constitution of the United States of America states, “The right of citizens to bear arms in the defense of themselves and the state shall not be denied” in Article 1 and further recognizes that the Second Amendment guarantees the right of citizens to keep and bear arms.
It also notes that citizens of this county derive economic benefit from activities involving firearms.
The resolution was put forth by Sheriff Jeff Hodge at a special meeting of the commission.
“We want to make people aware that we support our Second Amendment rights,” says Hodge. “They are important to us for hunting and fishing, for possessing firearms, for recreation and for personal protection and we want the people to know that we support and we will defend those rights.”
The resolution states that the commission strongly supports the inalienable right of Crook County’s citizens to keep and bear arms for the defense of life, liberty and property.
