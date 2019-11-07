CODY (WNE) — Birds in Yellowstone National Park seem to be healthy, though biologist Lauren Walker wishes the average visitor cared more about the sweet sounds that fill the air, or the fascinating raptors.
Birds are her speciality, and as an author of Yellowstone’s 2018 Bird Project Annual Report, so she may be prejudiced.
“The average visitor thinks very little about them,” Walker said.
Tourists say they come to the world’s oldest national park to see bears and wolves and bison. But she said “people like seeing” eagles and owls too, and bird observation seems to be gaining in popularity.
But it goes both ways.
Sometimes, crew members surveying birds may be seen with binoculars studying raptor nests and motorists pull alongside and ask what they are looking at. When they say birds, Walker said, “They say, ‘Oh, I don’t care’ and drive away.”
At about the same time as nationwide attention was drawn to September science reports indicating some 3 billion birds have been lost across North America since 1970, according to Walker, Yellowstone has seen only “a slight decline since the 1990s. I wouldn’t say dramatic.”
While the large mammals may be the main draw for Yellowstone tourists who do not classify themselves as birders, the Park is blessed with an abundance of birds and a large variety.
Among other species are bald eagles, peregrine falcons, osprey, trumpeter swans, loons, and songbirds of many types, from robins to sparrows, bluebirds, thrushes, meadowlarks and warblers.
“We survey quite a diverse group of species,” Walker said.
