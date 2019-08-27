PINEDALE (WNE) — The July 12 fire that consumed the lodge at White Pine Ski Resort has been ruled accidental.
According to Sublette County Unified Fire Public Information Officer Mike Petty, an investigation involving local, state and insurance agency investigators determined the fire was caused by a propane leak with one of the furnaces that found an ignition source in the lodge.
White Pine representative Robyn Blackburn said, “We are waiting on the insurance company to accept the cause and origin, then get permission to remover the rest of the structure.”
“There’s a lot going on in the background,” she continued. “We are hoping to use the existing concrete for warming huts in the upcoming ski season.”
“We plan to open for the season,” said White Pine General Manager Katie Lane. “We hope to move in temporary buildings. The goal is to provide, rentals, ski school, food and beverages – everything we need for a ski resort.”
The race is on to finish and open around Thanksgiving depending on the snow, she said. “Then in the spring we hope to be ready to rebuild,” Lane said. “We will rebuild.”
Initially reported as a wildland fire, when SCUF fire crews reported the entire lodge was already engulfed in flames when they arrived. Fire crews contained the fire to the lodge building and monitored the surrounding areas to ensure the fire didn’t spread to the surrounding forest or buildings.
