RIVERTON (WNE) — A Riverton man was indicted Friday for a murder that occurred 36 years ago in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Willie Moore, 61, appeared in Lander Circuit Court Monday morning to face his extradition.
Erlene Gayle Lee, 58, of Texas, also was arrested on Friday.
After hearing the charge of first-degree murder from Circuit Court Judge Robert B. Denhardt, Moore said, “I didn’t have nothing to do with that.”
According to the Tulsa Police Department cold case file, on Sept. 18, 1983, Anthony Baltes was found deceased inside a motel room in Tulsa, having been tied up and subject to “blunt-force trauma.”
Robbery was the suspected motive. Baltes’s vehicle was discovered near the scene.
Tulsa-area media reports indicate that Baltes was seen leaving a nightclub with a woman in her 20s the night of his death.
The office of Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter filed a press release Friday crediting DNA technology with the identification of the two suspects.
“Anthony Baltes died a horrible death 36 years ago,” Hunter wrote, “but that passage of time doesn’t mean those responsible aren’t going to be held accountable.”
Fremont County Undersheriff Mike Hutchison said Oklahoma authorities have been in touch with his office regarding Moore’s case for roughly two years and that, when Moore was first named as a possible suspect, sheriff’s deputies interviewed him about the case.
After the interview, Moore remained in the area, and Hutchison said there were no challenges involved in the Friday arrest.
