CHEYENNE (WNE) — A bill to repeal the death penalty in Wyoming failed a vote to be introduced Wednesday afternoon in the Wyoming House of Representatives.
House Bill 166, which had gained the support of groups like the American Civil Liberties Union, fell just three votes short of the 40 it needed to be introduced in the Legislature. Non-budget bills require a two-thirds vote of support to be introduced during a budget session.
In total, 21 states have abolished the death penalty, while governors in four other states have placed moratoriums on the practice.
On the House floor, Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, who has been outspoken in favor of repeal, asked his fellow lawmakers to at least advance the bill to a committee so that testimony could be heard.
"What I'm asking you to do is send it to a committee ... so that the voices of families, victims, prosecutors, defense attorneys, judges, clergy, the wrongfully convicted, the exonerees and, of course, the people of Wyoming can come inside our majestic halls and talk about this issue," Olsen said.
Yet others argued repeal of the death penalty could lead to the loosening of other criminal laws in the future.
"I got an email earlier this year where I had a group that was wanting me to sponsor legislation to repeal life imprisonment," Rep. Roy Edwards, R-Gillette, said before the vote. "I see that coming, and I don't want to start it by repealing the death penalty."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.