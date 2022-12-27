LARAMIE — Laramie City Council approved its final amendments to the city rental housing code during a meeting this week, keeping the ordinance on track to go into effect Jan. 1.
The vote means tenants will have the ability to hold their landlords accountable by filing a complaint if their housing fails to meet a set of minimum habitability standards relating to topics such as heating and fire safety.
The council added one exception to the ordinance that allows landlords more time to install fire egress windows in sleeping areas.
While a previous version of the ordinance required all standards be met by Jan. 1 or be on schedule to be completed shortly after, the amendment gives landlords until 2025 to finish installing egress windows.
Councilors made the change after receiving complaints from a handful of landlords who claimed making the necessary changes to basement apartments would be too expensive to be viable for their businesses.
City Manager Janine Jordan recognized that while the new ordinance sets a basic standard for all rental properties, in some situations properties could meet safety standards using alternative methods, such as installing a sprinkler system or escape ladder, upon review from the city.
“Everybody has a lot of ideas,” Jordan said. “Every property is different and each of those ideas aren’t going to fit into every property.”
City council members had split opinions on the amendment, with some saying the ordinance was fair and others saying it was too lenient.
Ultimately, it passed 6-3 with “no” votes from councilors Jayne Pearce, Bryan Shuster and Sharon Cumbie.
“We have an ordinance that is incredibly kind compared to other communities in this nation,” Pearce said. “I don’t know how much kinder we could possibly be.”
She said that landlords have had years to make these changes, and if someone is in a basement apartment and there is a fire, they need to be able to get out.
“I think we’ve been too kind,” she said. “Enough is enough from my perspective.”
City staff can provide landlords with a list of contractors who install egress windows and can visit a landlord’s property to help them figure out how to follow the ordinance, Jordan said.
Jeff Van Fleet, an attorney from the firm that represented Bell Leasing, LLC in a legal challenge to the rental housing ordinance that was resolved earlier this year, said the council should better consider its ordinances before approving them.
Laramie City Attorney Bob Southard said he supported the new changes to the ordinance, but that he couldn’t foresee every possible situation that could come up in the future.
“This is something new in this city, this is something that the council wants, but in the details we’re going to discover things we don’t know,” he said.
The rental housing registration program is active. Landlords can register their property by visiting the city’s website, and can direct any questions to clerk@ cityoflaramie.org or 307-721- 5220.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 20, the city had 1,300 dwelling units registered, city clerk Nancy Bartholomew said. Landlords who do not register their property by Jan. 1 could be subject to penalties.
This story was published on Dec. 24, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.