TORRINGTON – Eastern Wyoming College will welcome students back to campus for the spring semester, according to a press release from Tami Afdahl, director of college relations.
The decision to return to in-person course delivery is based on COVID19 case numbers in Wyoming, Goshen County and on campus, along with public health orders, bed capacity at Community Hospital in Torrington, according to the release.
Taya McMillen, a sophomore elementary education major, said she is grateful to be returning to in-person instruction. She said online classes are difficult to balance while traveling with the college’s women’s rodeo team.
“I like having that face-to-face interaction with teachers,” she said. “It’s a lot more helpful when you have questions or don’t know how to do something and they can walk you through the steps.”
Afdahl said campus infection rates, community infection rates, trajectory trends, state and local health guidance and operations of local schools and government will be evaluated every two weeks to determine if instruction or the number of students on campus need to be modified.
The college will adhere to most current state and local health guidance, and face coverings and social distancing are required in EWC facilities, according to Afdahl.
Residence hall capacity will be limited, according to the release. The halls have the capacity to accommodate 204 students, Afdahl said, but in January they will accommodate up to 150 students, reserving five rooms in case students need to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure or infection.
Students who lived on-campus in the fall, student-athletes and students enrolled in programs that require in-person instruction will be given preference, the release said. The college will evaluate conditions in residence calls every two weeks and open more units if COVID-19 infection and exposure rates are low enough.
“We are still finalizing our operational plan and are working on a detailed matrix/chart with thresholds tied to each phase (phase 1, phase 2 and phase 3),” Afdahl wrote in an email to The Telegram.
EWC closed its campus Nov. 23-27 due to an increase in positive coronavirus cases and exposures among students and employees. At that time, roughly 22 EWC students and employees tested positive for COVID-19 and five students were quarantined in residence halls due to exposure, according to Roger Humphrey, Vice President for Student Services. Eight EWC employees were also quarantined due to exposure, said Holly Lara, Director of Human Resources.
The college announced on Oct. 27 that most courses would be delivered online for the remainder of the semester due to the increase in cases in Goshen County. Hands-on programs, including welding, cosmetology, barbering, veterinary technology and nursing, finished the semester in-person.
The spring 2021 semester is set to begin Jan. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.