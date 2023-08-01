LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees met in Lander from July 12-14 to discuss various issues, namely enrollment and retention rates as the university ponders falling numbers for fall of 2023.
Since the meeting, two UW seniors have provided personal insight about the issue and how they hoped the university could address it.
For psychology and criminal justice major Grant Dillivan, high school programs and opportunities that allow students to visit campus and experience life at UW was a key factor in his decision to enroll.
A Powell native, Dillivan attended the Summer High School Institute (HSI) as a sophomore and fell in love with the campus and college community. After becoming a student, that same affection still exists.
“It’s just both a very tight-knit, small, safe community,” he said of his first impression and now overall experience at UW. “At the same time, [there’s] a lot to do and a lot of really cool recreational opportunities that students can engage in.”
In terms of enrollment and retention, Dillivan shared that implementing and maintaining these programs for Wyoming’s high school students likely play a key role in choosing a college as it did for him. HSI, he shared, was “100%” a major factor that influenced his decision.
While programs to bring high schoolers to UW’s campus may be effective at recruiting in-state students, UW President Ed Seidel shared at the trustee’s meeting that the university is “down significantly for out-of-state students.”
Christa Lutrey, a Denver native studying psychology and minoring in sociology, shared that college fairs at her high school drew her in and ultimately led her to commit to UW. In addition to the out-of-state tuition that was cheaper than her in-state options, Lutrey said after visiting the town, she too came to love the community.
“I didn’t actually want to go to a school in a small town, but then I visited, and I was like ‘Laramie’s awesome, everyone’s so nice,[and] there’s more to do here than you think.’”
Despite Lutrey’s love for the town and her school, she said that recent events may have made her skeptical about attending UW had she been a prospective student.
Discussing the recent Kappa Kappa Gamma lawsuit and the incident of a church elder targeting a student in the Wyoming Union, Lutrey described Wyoming as having experienced “some weird social stuff lately [that makes it seem they’re] not being super welcoming.”
“Now, if I were an incoming freshman, I would be kind of questioning some of the political stuff that’s going on,” she said. “I would be questioning the leadership of the school.”
Dillivan also spoke to the Wyoming Union incident, adding that the university’s reaction and the controversy that followed was frustrating to him and some of his peers.
“I know for a lot of students, [that] was very frustrating because they did not feel supported due to the university’s lackluster reaction to that issue,” he said. “When situations like that happen, and the university takes a very slow, lukewarm approach to things like that, it makes students frustrated and makes them not want to come here and it gives a lot of bad publicity and bad press to the university.”
Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications Chad Baldwin suggested that these issues may have been a prevalent factor in declining enrollment for fall 2023.
“There’s cultural controversies that are happening that got a lot of publicity that certainly aren’t helping us,” he said in a recent interview with the Laramie Boomerang.
Lutrey and Dillivan shared the same frustration that this might influence potential students.Dillivan said that Laramie is a place where just about anyone can come to feel comfortable, while Lutrey added that there’s more diversity than meets the eye.
“In Laramie we have a really good mix of people with differing opinions,” she said.
While Lutrey and Dillivan feel these issues likely affected potential students’ decisions, both the board and students acknowledged a wide variety of factors for decreased enrollment.
During the meeting, members discussed that a growing opinion that higher education holds less value might be relevant. Lutrey shared that being in the Army ,she sees this play out firsthand.
“I think that people are realizing that they have other options.You can go to a trade school, you can join the military, you can do all these other things that don’t require college,”she said.
While this may be the case for some, she also acknowledged that climbing the military ranks eventually requires a college degree. Her theory is that young people may simply not be taking the traditional path to college straight out of high school but are rather waiting to see where life takes them first.
National opinion on the value of higher education may be out of the university’s hands, but Lutrey and Dillivan agreed one change was very plausible: doing more to listen to students.
Lutrey acknowledged that the university already sends out surveys and hosts meetings with UW leaders.Yet she thinks more could be done, specifically referencing UW’s parking situation and broad student opinion that she feels hasn’t been heard.
“I understand it’s a whole process, you have to check all the boxes for all the different people, get all the signatures, make sure that there’s funding,” she said. “But how many of those people actually work on campus every day? How many of those people actually spend time with the students listening to student concerns?”
She added it’s important for students to do more to make their opinions heard as well, noting that “complacency is becoming too big of an issue in our society.”
Dillivan agreed that more could be done to recognize student opinion but stated that this process is no easy feat.
“Listen to students. Listen to all students,” he said.“You’re not going to make everyone happy. It’s impossible. But try and listen to everyone and try your best to find a solution that can satisfy everyone somewhat reasonably.”
