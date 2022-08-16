Beware of unintended consequences when you head to the polls
From the Aug. 14 Casper Star-Tribune:
In 2012, Wyoming voters passed a constitutional amendment that asserts the rights of competent adults to make their own health care decisions. It was developed by lawmakers and approved by voters in an era of great fear in Wyoming over the arrival of Obamacare, a major health reform law. At the time, opponents of Obamacare, mostly on the right, worried that it would take away American’s rights to choose their own health care. Some pundits even feared that Obamacare would pave the road to a single-payer government health system.
Flash forward a decade. Obamacare is still on the books, though many of the concerns surrounding it have failed to materialize. The constitutional amendment hasn’t served as a bulwark against the rising tide of socialized health care. It hasn’t done much of anything. That is, until now. A lawsuit filed by abortion rights activists has temporarily halted a ban on the practice here. The suit uses, among other things, the amendment’s protections to assert the legality of abortion in Wyoming.
Ironically, many of Wyoming’s most fervent opponents of abortion are the same people who touted the need for the constitutional amendment now undermining their effort. The episode serves as a reminder that in politics, the end of the road is often a cliff of unintended consequences.
These days, voters in Wyoming are no longer wringing their hands over Obamacare. Now, much of the political focus is on the widening gulf between traditional and MAGA Republicans, personified in the race between Rep. Liz Cheney and her Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman. That gap is also apparent on the issue of election integrity, with a growing number of hardliners asserting – without evidence, that the integrity of our voting system is threatened in Wyoming.
It seems as if every election is accompanied by comments that this turn at the ballot is the most important in history. But for Wyoming at least, this primary might be the case. Much is at stake in a state undergoing structural changes in its economy that are likely to reverberate for years, if not for decades.
And so our parting message before Tuesday’s primary is two-fold. The first is simple: vote. As we noted recently, primary elections are often the most important in Wyoming due to the fact that very few communities here are evenly split between Democrats and Republicans. So by the time November rolls around, the most important decisions will already have been made. Tuesday is the time to participate.
Our second message is also straightforward: Beware of unintended consequences. In 2012, there were loud voices telling voters to fear the oncoming tide of socialized health care. It never materialized. Now, there are equally loud voices telling you – without evidence – that Wyoming faces an election integrity threat, that issues like critical race theory are looming when they aren’t, all the while ignoring the very real problems facing our state. By concentrating on unrealistic fears, what consequences are we setting ourselves up to face a decade from now? When you go to the polls on Tuesday, that’s a question to keep in mind.
We hope you cast your vote
From the Aug. 15 Cody Enterprise:
Hopefully by the time you read this, you’ve voted. If you read it online Monday, make sure to vote Tuesday between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at your precinct location.
In the last midterm primary, in 2018, only 36% of registered voters in Park County actually participated in one of the most important acts of a United States citizen, so we sincerely hope by the time polling ends at 7 p.m. that this year’s numbers are much higher.
Granted, in November of 2020, 71% of registered voters participated in the general election, but in Park County many of the most important votes in local races occur only in the primary. In the county commissioners’ race, all eight candidates are Republicans. So, barring a strong independent candidate, voters who don’t participate in the primary are declining the opportunity to choose the people they want to lead Park County into the future.
If there isn’t a higher percentage of registered voters submitting ballots by the end of the day Tuesday than four years ago, that would mean that 64% of registered voters will not have their voices heard.
Is it possible to have a true, fully functioning constitutional republic if the large majority of citizens declines to participate in one of the foundational aspects of the process?
It is a privilege to live in a country where every qualified citizen has the right to vote, not just for president and positions with a national stage, but for local races from state representative to county commissioner and city council.
And while it’s not a requirement of citizenship, we believe it’s a duty every citizen should take seriously, no matter whom you vote for.
— By Zac Taylor
Institute ‘Shining City on a Hill’
From the Aug. 10 Cody Enterprise:
Amidst the divisiveness, hate mongering and cancel culture rampant these days in the United States, the new Mineta-Simpson Institute at the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center just minutes from Cody could become in the words of former President Ronald Reagan, a “Shining City on a Hill.”
The institute, which is named to honor former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson (ret) and U.S. Rep. Norman Mineta, is envisioned to be a place to encourage people with differing opinions to think about how to find common ground and come together through civil discourse.
Simpson and Mineta met as Boy Scouts each when Mineta was an internee at Heart Mountain during World War II and Simpson visited the camp. They became friends for life.
And despite differing political affiliations and differing opinions, the two remained friends.
Deni Mineta, widow of Mineta, said at the groundbreaking ceremony, “Eighty years ago, their friendship was a beacon of light in the darkness, and for decades, it shone in the halls of Washington, D.C.”
The internment of Japanese Americans at Heart Mountain and other relocation camps during World War II was indeed a dark period in American history.
That alone makes Heart Mountain an ideal location for a place to never forget the past while considering the present and the future.
It demonstrates how even in the darkest periods, differing opinions can exist side by side without rancor, animus and hostility.
Erika Moritsugu, keynote speaker at the groundbreaking ceremony perhaps summed up the vision of the institute with these words, “... Norman (Mineta) believed with all his heart that America can accomplish anything when we come together ... and this institute is embracing Norm Mineta’s work to come together as friends and to work across differences for a common purpose.”
Guided by this vision, the Mineta-Simpson Institute will be a Shining City on a Hill.
— By John Malmberg
City Pool a reflection of its community
From the Aug. 13 Gillette News Record:
The City Pool is a reflection of its community, and it has been ever since it opened more than 80 years ago.
It started out as a small pool for water and has grown into a full-blown water park, similar to how Gillette grew from a town of a thousand people to 30,000-plus in that time span.
Gillette’s population saw a lot of growth despite the Great Depression. It went from 1,340 in 1930 to 2,177 in 1940.
In 1933, the Gillette Lions, perhaps seeing the need for more amenities in the community with the increase in numbers, met to talk about building a public swimming pool.
The concern at the time was there wasn’t enough water in town for both a pool and an adequate response to a fire emergency.
It ended up getting built in 1935, where half of it was paid for by a federal government program.
And the next summer, wouldn’t you know it, the pool had to be shut down because there was a water shortage. Officials felt that if the pool were filled, the city would be in danger if a fire broke out. Another water well was drilled, and the pool reopened.
Well, times have changed. Thanks to city and county officials who had vision and planned ahead for the future, we no longer have to worry about this. With the Madison Pipeline, access to water in Gillette and many parts of Campbell County is no longer an issue. With this current pool, the biggest issue was it lost too much water.
While we’re sad to see this current City Pool get torn down, we’re hopeful that when the new one reopens in 2024, it will serve the community well for the next 20 to 30 years.
When the new pool is built, we won’t have to worry about the water turning a weird color because of iron, which was a problem at the grand opening of the second City Pool in 1961.
Do we need a City Pool? Well, yes and no. We don’t need it in the way that we need streets or running water. The city government can operate without a pool, and we can go about our lives without it. But we need it in the way that we need parks and pathways. It’s a quality of life issue.
Some will argue the government shouldn’t be involved in this, that it’s out of the city’s scope of responsibilities.
We’d argue that the city should be involved. Part of the city’s vision statement for the future is that the community is friendly for families, supports an active lifestyle and is attractive and aesthetically pleasing.
A public swimming pool that is able to stay open all summer long fits perfectly into all three of those elements.
If we want people to come to Gillette, or stay in Gillette, we need to give them reasons to do so, and the City Pool has been, and will be, one of those reasons.
— By Jonathan Gallardo
Invest in clean water
From the Aug. 10 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
We talk a lot about being a sustainable, green or pristine community, with headwaters protections under the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.
To stay committed to this vision we need to ensure our wastewater is properly treated into the future.
The town of Jackson was proactive in coordinating a three-party review of our wastewater system and is right to continue thinking long term about our community’s infrastructure.
First things first: When we flush, our municipality effectively moves wastewater via millions of feet of pipe, through seven lift stations, en route to South Park, where the town fortuitously owns and operates a 143-acre facility. The town has been diligent in replacing aging local sewer lines one street at a time, with many others scheduled in future years. Our sewer and stormwater network is a continuous project of maintenance and improvement.
An environmental consultant recently told our elected officials that upgrading to a mechanical wastewater plant would create the highest possible water quality. The water is ultimately discharged into the Snake River after treatment, and the facility is running smoothly and regularly meeting or exceeding state standards. A big question is dealing witgh the sludge that’s inherent in lagoon systems, which has to be manually removed periodically without current infrastructure for mechanical treatment. Legal but high ammonia levels also raise concerns for aquatic life.
The estimate to significantly update our 42-year-old lagoon plant is $32 million for construction and anywhere from $600,000 to $800,000 in annual operating costs. Putting those annual operating costs into perspective, in fiscal year 2021 nearly $832,981 of the revenue from the lodging tax went to Teton County to pay for general operations for START bus.
Like all public infrastructure, a combination of tax and use fees will mean we all ultimately pay a little more for municipal water and sewer services. The town and county can also seek grants and low-interest loans via state and federal channels. We have very low water bills in Teton County because of a high-quality aquifer and minimal treatment required to make safe drinking water, so the expenses chiefly come from wastewater transport and treatment.
We can pay now or we can pay later, but we’re still going to pay.
Officials should continue planning to optimize our treatment facility for the future. Our county’s population growth is poised to continue, and visitor peaks push more pressure onto our system. Converting more septic systems to sewer lines across the county should also remain a priority, as local streams continue to suffer from septic pollution.
The South Park wetland project currently under construction will make a major improvement to the riparian habitat just outside the wastewater treatment facility. This is an effective way to promote growth and healthy wetlands, where our water treatment facility’s outflow can both reinvigorate and improve wetlands left dry decades ago by dikes built along the Snake River that halted seasonal flooding.
There’s a $10 million Teton County water quality master plan implementation item on the upcoming general election SPET (specific purpose excise tax) ballot. Let’s vote to pass this important funding and continue building momentum toward mitigating human impacts on the ecosystem with even better wastewater management in the decades to come.
Important races to be decided Tuesday
From the Aug. 11 Lovell Chronicle:
There’s a quite interesting primary election taking place next Tuesday featuring perhaps as many contested and difficult to call races as we can remember in recent years.
For instance, when was the last time anyone can remember a contested race for Big Horn County coroner, let alone four candidates for coroner? Four!
Likewise, there are five candidates for two county commissioner seats including two incumbents, one former commissioner and two new challengers – three veteran candidates from South Big Horn County and two new challengers from the north.
Legislative contests for Wyoming Senate and House seats are also proving to be a horse race too close to call with incumbent Sen. RJ Kost of Powell, former Sen. Ray Peterson of Cowley and Rep. Dan Laursen vying for the Republican nomination for Senate District 19. In the House, four Republicans are in the hunt for the District 26 seat being vacated by the retirement of Rep. Jamie Flitner. Again, who will win is anybody’s guess, but it’s fascinating to watch and heartening to see the interest.
Of course, in Big Horn County, the county and state legislature positions are all but elected, rather than simply nominated, in the primary election, because there are almost never any Democratic candidates on the ballot. There are no filed Democrats once again this year, as in many Wyoming counties.
Thus, the primary election takes on additional significance, and while voter turnout is often lower for a primary, in our neck of the woods we hope voters will turn out in droves to “elect” candidates for key positions.
On the state level, the race drawing the most attention is the headline-grabbing, no holds barred battle between Rep. Liz Cheney and GOP challenger Harriet Hageman for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Rep. Cheney has served her state well, but many Republicans are furious that she voted to impeach former president Donald Trump after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and is now a key member of the House committee investigating the horrific incident.
Is Liz Cheney a traitor or a hero? It depends on who you talk to, but she certainly has guts, putting her political future in jeopardy. It will be interesting to see if Republican anger is enough to send her down the road or whether there is a large enough silent majority sticking by the congresswoman.
There are also contested races for governor, secretary of state, state treasurer and superintendent of public instruction, and in many cases the races feature a battle between traditional Wyoming Republican conservatives and the take-no-prisoners far right wing of the party.
This is all to say that we hope voters are paying close attention and reading everything they can about the various candidates.
We’re doing our part this week by presenting our 2022 Primary Election Edition covering candidates from the local level to statewide races.
We directed a series of questions to each candidate that we hope will help voters determine who they favor in the various races. And while we know that many folks are sick and tired of the dozens of mailers coming to their door and the ubiquitous video ads popping up on various platforms, we urge you, if you haven’t already voted, to take the time to read the responses of the candidates, at least those who responded. We’re always amazed at the candidates who pass on the chance for free publicity.
Most importantly, please take the time to vote. We believe our system of government is in some jeopardy, and the best way to preserve it is to care and participate.
Best of luck to all of the candidates on August 16. It’s a nervous time for candidates and voters alike.
— By David Peck
It is up to YOU, the people
From the Aug. 11 Newcastle News Letter Journal:
Here we are, another election season in another year where everything has gone to hell … and we are all scratching our heads wondering how we got here.
We do this often, and we do this well.
We blindly vote, and we check the boxes. We don’t hold their feet to the fire, and we don’t hold them accountable.
We believe they have our best interest at heart, and that they will make the best decisions for the community — only to be disappointed.
But it doesn’t have to be this way, and there are several things that YOU should not have to deal with when working with YOUR elected officials.
YOU should not have to worry that your elected officials plan on spending $4 million next year for police/dispatching costs for just over 6,000 people because they refuse to work together for what is best for the community.
YOU should not have to jump through hoops and wait two months to get a simple five-digit number from a government entity when you ask about yearly spending.
YOU should be able to ask elected officials
questions and expect an answer…and not be told to “do your own research.”
YOU should be able to get the same answer from various members of a board on a specific topic.
YOU should not have to worry about what office a state agency is going to close next without telling you.
YOU should not have to question whether minutes from meetings are an accurate portrayal of what actually took place.
YOU should not have to worry that your elected officials will not help you access public documents you have requested.
YOU should not be afraid to approach an elected official to ask questions in fear of how they will react and how you will be treated.
YOU should know exactly how each elected official voted on an issue and why…especially when that vote is to replace another individual who represents YOU.
YOU should not have to threaten to make issues public to receive a response from elected officials, and YOU sure as heck deserve the time to discuss these issues with YOUR elected officials in public meetings.
YOU deserve an elected official who will talk to you, not down to you.
YOUR elected officials should be providing
information on topics of interest and current issues facing the various entities, not requiring YOU to hunt them down.
YOUR elected officials should not be working against you.
YOUR elected officials should be taking steps to make YOUR life easier, not harder.
These are all things members of the public, and multiple staff members at the News Letter Journal, have experienced when dealing with local government officials and entities in the past six months.
The government is supposed to work for YOU, and by that measure, right now, a majority of them deserve to be fired.
Here at the newspaper, we know what we are up against. We know public records and open meeting laws. We know where to look for information and who to ask.
If we (newspaper) have to work this hard, if we (newspaper) are this tired of dealing with a complete disregard for transparency and exhausted from jumping through their hoops, imagine how YOU would feel if you dealt with these issues daily.
If we weren’t here, would YOU know these things were happening? Do YOU think the elected officials would make it easy for YOU to get the information if we weren’t fighting for it? How do YOU think they would act if they didn’t have the newspaper watching their every move?
If corruption and dishonesty happens to this extent while we are here watching, imagine if we were gone.
So we respectfully ask that you think a little longer before YOU step into that election booth next week. Breathe deeply and then cast your vote for the people who are going to work for YOU.
YOU are the only one who can make a change, and this is your chance.
You won’t get another for two — or even four — years.
Use your power
From the Aug. 11 Thermopolis Independent Record:
Do you think your voice is not powerful? Think again. There is a concept called “The Power of One”. One person can make all the difference in life and in situations. One person can move mountains and that same single person’s power is expressed in voting.
Famous leaders of our nation’s past provide us with their sage wisdom. Thomas Jefferson, Former President and one of our Founding Fathers said, “We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.”
It’s election season and many candidates from a variety of positions are pursuing their various offices. You, as a citizen, have the power of choice in your hand. You are one of the many heroes in our collective story and it takes action to tell a great tale. Passivity will only produce unhappy results.
President Jefferson also said, “The government you elect is the government you deserve.” Therefore, in our constitutional republic, legal citizens have the right to express themselves with the power to vote. Many have said, “This is the most crucial election we have ever faced.”
We encourage you to look over our candidates’ section and carefully read what these people running for office have said, what positions they are taking and then make your choice who to vote for.
Also, included in our election section are sample ballots to inform the public of who is running for these offices. There are also instructions on where to go to your various voting places.
National politics are ultimately decided by the local government. So, it is important to take seriously what happens here in our hometown and know that we in Hot Springs County do truly affect the nation.
Residents, lawmakers shouldn't force their beliefs on students
From the Aug. 13 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
Many aspects of Wyoming’s education system, from the constitutional prohibition against legislators prescribing textbooks to the block grant funding model, rely on the concept that districts and institutions know what is best for their students.
Recently, however, everyone from private citizens to legislators are taking it upon themselves to decide what other people should be able to read and learn – and they think both K-12 students and those in college shouldn’t be allowed to learn things that these would-be education decision-makers personally disagree with.
Laramie County School District 1 is facing a new round of attempts to ban books in school libraries. (The people organizing these attempts object to the language of “banning,” but it’s hard to think of a better way to describe trying to prohibit schools from purchasing books and students from reading said books. And since they’ve turned off comments on their Facebook page, it’s also hard to engage in a true effort to share awareness about the books being featured.)
Rather than the current opt-out system that the school district has, where any parents who have concerns regarding their child’s reading can limit what titles their children can access, the parents opposed to certain books favor an opt-in system. Using this approach, thousands of other parents would have to opt into allowing their students access to all the materials that should be available to them. To this editorial board, this seems like one group of parents attempting to control the parenting decisions and children of others, instead of focusing on their own choices and children.
Of particular concern is the ways in which these parents seem to want schools to cater specifically to the things that they personally agree or disagree with, telling other parents to go to the public library or Amazon.com if they want their kid to read “Slaughterhouse-Five.” (Yes, a book from 1969 is still apparently a concern.) But a public school is just that – public. A student whose parents are fine with them reading “The Bluest Eye” shouldn’t have to hitch a ride to the public library or spend $10 on Amazon because it makes a handful of parents uncomfortable.
While those challenging library policy ask us to “think of the children,” legislators who wish to control what is taught at the university level ask us to “think of the constituents.”
After efforts to defund the Gender and Women’s Studies program at the University of Wyoming failed during the last session, Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, revisited the issue in a recent meeting between lawmakers and trustees. Steimetz and other lawmakers have cited everything from concerned constituents (failing to note how many constituents fall into that group) to low numbers of graduates in the program as reasons to pull funding from this program, specifically.
But both of these arguments seem to run counter to two of the core mission statements of the university to “graduate students who have experienced the frontiers of scholarship and creative activity and who are prepared for the complexities of an interdependent world” and to “nurture an environment that values and manifests diversity, internationalization, free expression, academic freedom, personal integrity and mutual respect.”
There isn’t a one-to-one correlation between “the value of a degree program” and “the number of students majoring or minoring in that program.” In their time at UW, students may decide to get credits by taking classes in many areas that they don’t intend to major or minor in. An English major will still take classes in mathematics and science, and a business major may decide that anthropology and religious studies classes are the best options to complete their degree. Part of being a well-rounded student and a well-rounded human being is exposure to different ideas and concepts.
Hundreds of students end up in Gender and Women’s Studies courses each semester, sometimes because they’re interested in the topic and want to get their required credits, sometimes because they want to make a career out of championing the rights of women and the rights of people of all gender identities. We doubt that lawmakers would consider taking away degree requirements for mathematics courses, no matter how many students graduate with a degree in math. And in the same way that a parent concerned about a particular book can decide not to let their child read it, a student concerned about the contents of a Gender and Women’s Studies class can just … not take it.
Again, Sen. Steinmetz and others seem to be confusing protecting their own beliefs with forcing their beliefs on others. Attempting to remove the option to even take a Gender and Women’s Studies course from all students because a few constituents don’t like it turns concern into curtailing academic freedom.
We ask that everyone, from parents to lawmakers, try to remember the core values of personal liberty, academic freedom and trust in educational institutions that are enshrined in our Constitution.
