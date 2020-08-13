JACKSON (WNE) — Dispersed campers in the majority of the Bridger-Teton National Forest no longer have the luxury of a campfire to warm their bones in the evenings for the foreseeable future.
Starting at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 13, fires will be allowed only at designated campsites and picnic areas within established fire rings or grills. That means open flames are a no-no at places ranging from jam-packed Shadow Mountain to sleepy, remote corners of the 3.4-million-acre forest.
“With the increased use as well as with our wildfire indexes coming into high and moving toward very high, we felt it was the right time to do it,” Bridger-Teton spokesman Evan Guzik told the Jackson Hole Daily.
The restrictions, he said, are a “little bit early” from a historical perspective, but follow suit with more southerly national forests in Wyoming and the Rockies that moved into fire restrictions weeks or months ago.
Unprecedented crowding, Guzik said, was taken into account in making the decision.
“The main factors are the [wildfire] indexes, the fuel moisture, the predicted weather coming in, and the availability of firefighting resources, nationally and locally,” he said. “There’s also a social aspect to it. What have we seen so far? There have been a large number of abandoned or unattended campfires as well as the increase in visitors that we are seeing.”
