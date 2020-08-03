CHEYENNE (WNE) -- A Cheyenne woman who has long battled drug addiction will spend at least four years in prison for a methamphetamine-fueled attack on another woman last fall.
On Thursday, Laramie County Judge Peter Froelicher sentenced Bryanna Salinas to a minimum of four years and a maximum of six years for the aggravated assault and battery of Britnee Gilmore, who was left permanently disfigured as a result of the fight.
Salinas was scheduled to go to a drug treatment program after being released on bond for those charges, but failed to report. This spring, she was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance. She pleaded guilty to that charge Thursday and was sentenced to a minimum of two years, which will be served concurrently with the other sentence.
Before Froelicher handed down his sentences, Ross McKelvey, Salinas’ attorney, asked that her client be allowed to check into an inpatient drug treatment facility while remaining on probation.
Salinas, who is in her late 20s, first used methamphetamine when she was 15 years old.
In October 2019, Salinas and an accomplice, Scott Johnson, beat Gilmore during an argument over methamphetamine. Salinas used a curtain rod to beat Gilmore, which Harper said left the victim without the top half of her left index finger and permanent facial scarring.
"She has been given the chance to better herself if she's been using drugs since 2009," deputy district attorney Caitlin Harper said, as she asked the judge for a sentence of eight to 10 years. "Here we are 11 years later, and a woman is left permanently disfigured because of (Salinas') actions."
Harper did request that Salinas be admitted to a drug treatment program while she is incarcerated.
