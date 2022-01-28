The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 441 on Friday.
The Wyoming Department of Health said it received 1,088 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday, along with 309 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 956, leaving the state with 5,440 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases Friday, 1,029; Natrona County had 716; Fremont County had 591; Campbell had 425; Sweetwater had 374; Sheridan had 302; Carbon had 296; Teton had 284; Albany had 271; Goshen had 156; Uinta had 152; Converse had 130; Park had 113; Lincoln had 106; Washakie had 89; Johnson and Weston had 70; Sublette had 60; Crook had 55; Big Horn had 43; Hot Springs had 40; Platte had 39, and Niobrara had 29.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 144,526 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 137,461 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus in Wyoming increased by four on Friday to total 160.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had the highest number of COVID patients, 47, while Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had 46.
