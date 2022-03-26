The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 36 between Tuesday and Friday.
The Wyoming Health Department reported it received 56 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus from Wednesday through Friday and 12 new reports of probable cases.
During the same period, the state received reports of 32 new recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving Wyoming with 113 active cases.
Laramie County had 28 active cases; Teton County had 16; Albany County had 12; Sweetwater had 11; Natrona had 10; Campbell had nine; Washakie had seven; Fremont had six; Goshen had four; Sheridan had three; Park and Weston had two; Platte, Sublette and Uinta had one, and Big Horn, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Hot Springs, Johnson, Lincoln and Niobrara counties had no active cases.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 156,056 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in march of 2020. Of those, 154,161 have recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.