JACKSON (WNE) — Teton County law enforcement is running a campaign to convince antler hunters to stay home, though they still expect an influx beginning Tuesday.
Jackson Chief of Police Todd Smith said his office has been reaching out to hundreds of antler hunters via social media and advertising to ask them not to come this year to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
“If you’re out there and you’re listening and you’re planning on attending, we’re asking you, ‘Please sit this one out,’” Smith said Friday during the live community COVID-19 update, broadcast from Town Hall.
Despite what he described as a nationwide campaign to spread the message, “the police department is still expecting that people are going to show up,” he said.
Smith recommended that Teton County residents stock up on groceries, gasoline and other supplies ahead of time, and make an extra effort to stay at home during the peak days of the antler hunt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.