JACKSON — The next hearing in the case challenging two Wyoming abortion bans has been set for July 31. Abortion access advocates requested the hearing to hash out how much evidence can be introduced in the case to address claims like lawmakers’ intent in passing the bans.
Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens set the hearing date and ultimately will determine how narrowly to limit what evidence can be introduced in court. Owens has halted both bans from taking effect while the case plays out in court.
Abortion access advocates want the court to declare two abortion bans passed in 2023 — the Life is a Human Right Act and a separate law prohibiting medication abortions — unconstitutional and unenforceable. They’re suing the state, Gov. Mark Gordon and the attorney general, as well as the Teton County sheriff and Jackson police chief, who would be tasked with enforcing the laws.
In addition to setting the July 31 hearing, Owens separately addressed lawmakers’ ability to directly intervene in the case in a 12-page written ruling filed Thursday. The judge rejected the request of four parties — two state lawmakers, an anti-abortion nonprofit and the secretary of state — to get more deeply involved in the courtroom. The proposed intervenors wanted to defend the two bans by making arguments and introducing evidence intended to show abortion is not health care and harms women and children.
In the written ruling, attached to the online version of this article at JHNewsAndGuide.com, Owens reiterates her June 2 oral ruling from the bench that their involvement would complicate and politicize the case.
“The Court finds that the intervention of the applicants will unduly delay and prejudice the adjudication of the rights in this matter,” Owens wrote.
Owens denied the same three of four intervenors last year — Reps. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, and Right to Life Wyoming.
This year, Secretary of State Chuck Gray joined the group in their request to join the case and defend the ban.
Rodriguez-Williams and Neiman were the main sponsor and co-sponsor of the general ban on abortion, the Life is a Human Right Act. The lawmakers also stated in court filings that they hoped to preserve the authority of the Legislature to pass laws that their constituents want to see.
In her decision, Owens rejected that the intervenors’ long history of advocacy amounted to a legally protectable interest.
“Advocacy efforts alone do not create a legally protectable interest,” Owens wrote. “Courts routinely find that state legislators do not have a legally protectable interest sufficient to intervene in lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of a law.”
Gray said that he had a statutory obligation to preserve all acts and resolutions of the Legislature, as well as his place as first in line to succeed the governor.
Owens found that Gray’s request was not supported by rights granted by statute.
The four proposed intervenors have argued that their anti-abortion stance was not being adequately represented by the attorney general’s office. Attorney Tim Garrison from the Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal nonprofit, represented the proposed intervenors in court.
Owens wrote in her decision that the intervenors’ objective and the attorney general’s objective were the same, to defend the constitutionality of the laws. She issued a similar finding in her denial of their request last year.
A bench trial — in which no jury is present but the judge alone will decide the case — is scheduled for April 15, 2024.
The plaintiffs in the case are Jackson OB-GYN Dr. Giovannina Anthony, Dr. Rene Hinkle, two women of childbearing age and two abortion access nonprofits.
This story was published on July 24, 2023
