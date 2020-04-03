JACKSON (WNE) — Jackson residents are mourning the loss of their friend, Trace Carrillo, who died Wednesday in an avalanche while snowboarding on Taylor Mountain.
“This is an incredible tragedy,” Carrillo’s friend and former Teton Valley Ranch Camp co-worker Pete Stone said. “He was a very passionate man, entirely dedicated to outdoor pursuits, his job with the USFS, and the craft of the great American dirtbag.”
Carrillo, a U.S. Forest Service wilderness ranger and avid snowboarder, was split-boarding Wednesday afternoon when an avalanche struck soon after he started his descent of Taylor’s south face and buried him.
Teton County Search and Rescue, with the help of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort ski patrol’s avalanche rescue dogs, found Carrillo’s body Thursday morning under two feet of debris.
“Teams worked the top, middle and bottom of the slide path, and used beacon searches as well as probe poles,” TCSAR communications director Matt Hansen said.
Rescuers retrieved Carrillo’s split board below the toe of the slide, Hansen said.
“We are very sad for his friends and family,” TCSAR Chief Advisor Cody Lockhart said.
Carrillo’s friends said the 28-year-old was smart, friendly and adored by everyone he met.
Carrillo lived in Jackson most of the year and worked at the Mangy Moose Saloon.
The Mangy Moose plans to make a donation to search and rescue in Carrillo’s name.
Avalanche danger was moderate Wednesday, with a warning about unstable snow on steep terrain.
