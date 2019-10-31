POWELL (WNE) — A 23-year-old Powell man was arrested last week after he allegedly performed a sex act in front of the public library and in view of multiple children.
Dylon G. Miears has been charged with committing an indecent or obscene act in the presence of children and possession of a controlled substance. He pleaded not guilty to the two misdemeanor counts at his initial appearance in Park County Circuit Court.
Police had responded to the Powell library shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, after an adult reported that a man who had a wheelchair was masturbating in public. When Sgt. Paul Sapp and other officers arrived at the library, they reportedly heard some children talking about the incident, too.
Police knew that Miears was in a wheelchair from a recent medical procedure and spotted him in a nearby alley, charging documents say. He initially denied the allegations — saying that he’d just been using the library’s WiFi — but ultimately admitted to accessing a pornographic website and sexually touching himself, Sapp wrote in an affidavit.
“I asked [Miears] why he would do that in an area where little kids were at,” Sapp said. Miears said he knew it was wrong, but said, in part, that he hoped a girl would notice him, the affidavit alleges.
