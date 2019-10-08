EVANSTON (WNE) — A 31-year-old Bear River man was killed Friday afternoon when the car he was driving was T-boned by a pickup truck on Wyoming Highway 89 in Bear River. Skylar Kauffman was pronounced dead at the scene after firefighters, EMTs and members of the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Uinta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call around 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 4.
WHP Lt. Matt Arnell told the Herald Kaufmann was driving west on Appaloosa Drive when he slowed down but didn’t stop at the stop sign while driving a Pontiac Grand Prix and turned left onto Highway 89.
The pickup, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling northbound and crashed into Kaufmann’s driver’s side door. Both vehicles came to rest several feet off the highway across the street from the Bear River Town Hall.
Arnell said Kauffman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
According to a WHP press release issued Monday, the driver of the pickup was 74-year-old Salt Lake City resident Robert J. Davis. Davis was wearing his seatbelt and sustained minor injuries. He was treated at the scene Friday.
Driver inattention on the part of Kauffman is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
