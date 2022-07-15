WyoGives brings in more than $3million in 3rd annual campaign
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The third annual WyoGives fundraising campaign brought in more than $3.1 million Wednesday.
In a 24-hour period of online giving, WyoGives saw 5,586 donors make 9,198 gifts to 256 organizations, according to the WyoGives website.
WyoGives is a campaign initiative started by the Wyoming Nonprofit Network in 2020 to give Wyomingites a chance to come together in a statewide day of giving separate from holiday giving seasons.
“We’re just incredibly excited about the results of the campaign this year,” WNN Executive Director Jody Shields said in an interview on Thursday. “The $3.1 million is just a tremendous example of the generosity and support of people across the state, as well as people who love Wyoming but may not live here.”
Shields said the campaign saw “tremendous growth” in its number of donors, as nearly 2,000 more of them contributed this year than in 2021. Those who give to multiple organizations are counted only once, so the tally on the website represents 5,586 individuals.
The Hughes Charitable Foundation provided a $1 million matching donation to WyoGives for a second year; in 2021, HCF’s gift helped the campaign raise $2.3 million.
Shields said the goal for WyoGives this year was to surpass the total amount raised last year, which it achieved.
“The board of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, I know, are incredibly excited by the results and how quickly this has grown since it started in 2020,” Shields said.
She said she hopes future WyoGives events will continue to surpass previous years, both in dollars raised and in the number of donors.
This story was published on July 15.
Grand Teton National Park warns of possible rabid bat
JACKSON (WNE) —Beware of bats behaving oddly.
Grand Teton National Park said a group of hikers came across one last weekend that might have been infected with rabies, a viral disease that will kill people if they aren’t treated before symptoms arise.
The hikers were on the Cascade Canyon Trail when they encountered a bat doing something unusual: flying at them in the middle of the day along a trail.
Bats are an important part of the ecosystem, and fewer than 1% of them have rabies, the park said. But those “that act strangely or contact humans are up to 10 times more likely to have rabies.”
Rabies is spread through saliva during a bite, scratch or mucus membrane contact with an infected animal.
“Because bat bites and scratches can be small, any physical contact with a bat is considered a potential exposure,” the park said. “Rabies is very preventable in humans with proper medical care given shortly after an exposure to the rabies virus, but it’s almost always fatal if untreated before symptoms develop.”
Bats are the leading cause of rabies deaths in people in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Grand Teton National Park said visitors who have had physical contact with a bat should clean the site of contact with soap and water and seek medical attention for potential exposure as soon as possible. They should also notify the NPS Office of Public Health by emailing a publichealthprogram@nps.gov.
Visitors who see a bat acting strangely or find a dead bat should not approach or touch the bat and should notify a ranger.
This story was published on July 14, 2022.
Home building appears brisk, state stats show
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Home building activities in Wyoming appear to be brisk, based on new economic statistics from the state government.
In just the first five months of this year, 973 single-family housing units were permitted, an increase of 18% compared with the same period in 2021. This is according to a monthly report from the Economic Analysis Division of the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information.
Home building-related activities for multifamily units only rose by a single permit, a gain of 0.8%, to a total of 121 authorizations having been granted, the same report showed.
The trends for both single-family and multifamily dwellings are in keeping with recent conditions, based on earlier statistics from the Economic Analysis Division and from other reputable local sources. In fact, earlier this year, single-family residential building permit OKs had been at a recent record.
The latest figures, for the month of May, are not at record-high levels although they are still relatively high, other stats show.
There have been 1,000-some such applications approved in the first five months of other previous years, mainly in the run-up to the Great Recession that was triggered in part by a housing and related financial bubble.
“In 2007, there were 1,107 single-family housing units permitted” year-to-date through May, wrote Dylan Bainer, the principal economist of the state’s Economic Analysis Division, in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday. “There were also over 1,000 single-family housing units permitted YTD through May for the years 2004, 2005 and 2006.”
This story was published on July 15, 2022.
