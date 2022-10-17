SHERIDAN (WNE) — For more than a century, cheatgrass has plagued native wildlife across the western United States. The invasive weed poses many threats; the most concerning is that it fuels wildfires. And, unfortunately, Wyoming is not immune to the weed’s spread.
According to the Institute of Managing Annual Grasses Invading Natural Ecosystems, cheatgrass impacts all 23 counties in Wyoming. There are an estimated 20 million acres with more than 10 percent of annual grasses, including cheatgrass. That’s about 2 million acres of only annual grass in the state.
Invasive annual grasses, such as cheatgrass, are detrimental to native plants and wildlife. Cheatgrass provides fine dry fuels that increase fire frequency and severity. It also decreases forage quantity and quality for livestock and wildlife, alters habitat, changes soil health and decreases biodiversity.
Jaycie Arndt, a coordinator for IMAGINE, grew up on a ranch in Wyoming and came to dislike cheatgrass and other invasive plants. That’s why she’s dedicated to helping manage invasive weeds and annual grasses.
“We have to manage annual grasses, not only to improve our rangelands but also to prevent further degradation or complete loss of function of our landscapes,” Arndt said.
To combat the growing problem, IMAGINE was created in 2020 to foster a collaborative, statewide approach to managing annual grasses in the Cowboy State. The organization partners with the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council, among others, to research the best treatment options for controlling annual grasses.
The public can help defend against invasive weeds by making sure to clean equipment, shoes, clothes and vehicles before leaving an area with annual grasses.
To learn more about IMAGINE and upcoming events, see wyagresearch.org/imagine.
This story was published on Oct. 15, 2022.
