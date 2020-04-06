RIVERTON (WNE) — More than half of Fremont County's eight hospitalized coronavirus patients are critically ill and on ventilators, public health officer Brian Gee said in a press statement Tuesday.
Three of the patients considered seriously or critically ill are younger than 60.
"The young are not immune," Gee said in the video, which was posted online Tuesday and distributed Wednesday by the Fremont County Incident Management Team formed to respond to the epidemic.
Statewide 58 percent of confirmed COVID-19 patients are younger than 60, Gee said, and 23 percent are younger than 40.
In Fremont County, public health officials also have been tracking the number of people with symptoms of COVID-19 who have been told to self-isolate by their health care providers.
Gee said that group - which numbered more than 600 this week - also includes "people young and old."
"We have repeatedly called for those with any possible COVID-19 symptoms to self-isolate in their households to quarantine themselves," he said.
"I understand this is difficult to do, but your actions now have important consequences for all of us,” he added. "Stay home if you're ill. Isolate or quarantine as directed. Do this if you're young or old."
