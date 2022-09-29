GREYBULL (WNE) — A Basin man was sentenced to four to eight years in prison last month after pleading no contest to felony charges stemming from a confrontation with a man he suspected of having an affair with his wife.
Catarino Zapata entered the no contest plea Aug. 31 in Fifth Judicial District Court to charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent. The first carries a four- to eight-year jail sentence, while the second carries an 18- to 24-month term. The sentences are to run concurrently.
As a result of a plea deal, the jail sentences were suspended in favor of three years of supervised probation.
Zapata was also fined $3,000 for count one and $1,000 for count two, all of which was suspended upon successful completion of probation.
Zapata will, however, be required to pay fines and fees totaling $275.
Court documents detail how, on June 28, 2021, Zapata invited a man to join him for some shooting in Big Horn County.
When the man asked if he could take a rifle, Zapata told him, "No, just me, you and my gun."
The questioning began when they reached their destination in the hills. Armed with his handgun, which by this point was loaded, Zapata asked the victim if he was having a physical relationship with his wife.
The victim told authorities Zapata directed him to place his palm on the end of the barrel of the pistol, which was aimed at his feet.
In response, the man denied having an affair with Zapata’s wife, saying they were "just friends." Lowering the gun, Zapata said he believed the man and told him to get back into the vehicle. The two then returned to Basin.
This story was published on Sept. 29, 2022.
