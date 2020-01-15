GREEN RIVER (WNE) — Recent charges for use of the county’s iDoc records system has created escalating tensions between realtors and Sweetwater County, with one realtor having retained an attorney to represent her.
According to a press release on the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office website, the system was upgraded to allow people to view and print county records form their home or office. The record include mortgages, land records, liens, warranty deeds, as well as other land records.
“There are no public records fees associated with this convenience,” the release states. “The fee is for data-based access to iDoc Market from your home or business office for the viewing and printing of documents at your convenience.”
Following the upgrade, several realtors and attorneys have complained about usage that was initially free now being placed behind a pay wall.
Users have an option of paying $10 for single-day use, $50 for weekly use, $150 for a month or $1,500 for a yearly access.
During the Sweetwater County commissioners’ meeting Jan. 7, Jannel Fossen attempted to ask the commissioners about the charges but Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe warned the commissioners about answering her questions, telling them an attorney had been hired and any response from the county would be best if it came from his office.
Fossen said the new charge for using iDoc means residents living outside of Green River or Rock Springs face a several-hour trip to Green River to inspect the records in person. Fossen said she was originally able to have free access to land documents to answer questions from prospective buyers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.