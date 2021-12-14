The deaths of another 30 Wyoming residents have been tied to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which occurred in October, November and December, brought the total number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to coronavirus since it was first detected in the state to 1,502.
Four Campbell County residents, two men and two women, were among the fatalities, as were four Laramie County residents, three women and one man.
Natrona County also saw four deaths related to coronavirus, three men and one woman, while three Park County residents, two women and a man, also died. The deaths of three Sweetwater County residents, a woman and two men, were also tied to coronavirus.
Other fatalities included an Albany County woman, a Carbon County man, a Converse County man, a Crook County man, a Fremont County man and woman, a Goshen County woman and a Johnson County woman.
The deaths of two Lincoln County residents, a man and a woman, were also tied to coronavirus, as was the death of a Sheridan County man and a Washakie County woman.
The announcement came on the same day state figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 13 to total 1,035.
