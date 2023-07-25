Youth display their dedication at county fair
From the July 24 Cody Enterprise:
Waking up before the sun isn’t typically synonymous with a childhood summer. But that’s exactly what 4-Hers and FFA participants in Park County have been doing.
Early mornings, long days, hard work, lots of sweat and sometimes tears – all to prepare for this week.
These youth have set a high bar. The Park County Fair has long been a valued tradition in the county, and it is the 4-Hers and FFA members who personify the spirit of this week.
Their participation in everything from swine and rabbits to sewing and baking showcases a variety of talents that represent our rural heritage. Perhaps our legacy is no more prevalent than at the county fair, when a cherished family recipe wins a ribbon or feedback from Grandpa helps Junior earn the title of grand champion.
It’s those traditions that bring us together.
But maybe what we admire most about our youth is their commitment to learning. They invest countless hours to master their skills. They are working hard to better themselves – to set themselves up for a successful future.
The Park County Fair is the perfect stage for our community to share their accomplishments with their family, friends and neighbors. Their exhibits, shows and competitions are evidence of their hard work and the support they receive from their families and mentors.
We see you, parents! We know it takes a village, and fair week is a busy week for everyone involved. These students couldn’t do it without support, and for that, we thank you.
Fair is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the efforts of the 4-Hers and FFA members and their families. Fair week is not only a reflection of individual achievements but proof of the strength of our community.
One of the best ways to show our support of these hardworking kids is to attend the livestock sale, scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29. The sale is the culmination of hard work for a lot of local youth. Let’s rally behind their efforts and our traditions and have a strong showing in 2023!
— Jennifer Burden
Vote 'yes' on amendment to lower property taxes
From the July 19 Cody Enterprise:
If you object to the huge property tax increases every year, finally there is something you as an individual can do about it.
First of all, you must realize the county commissioners do not raise your taxes, nor does the city, nor does the school district.
The Wyoming Constitution mandates residential real estate property is taxed at 95% of assessed valuation. As property values rise, property taxes go up.
In order to get property tax relief, the Wyoming Constitution needs to be amended.
Senate Joint Resolution 2, an effort led by Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, and Rep. Liz Storer, D-Jackson, will give Wyoming citizens the opportunity to pass an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution.
That change would allow the legislature to lower the 95% rule for residential property and give real estate tax relief to all residential property owners.
At the last legislative session, a bill that would have reduced taxes across the board by 35% failed by five votes.
Opponents of the bill did not want to give up the revenue that taxes on the oil and gas industry generate.
To give residential property owners tax relief and at the same time keep revenue coming in from the minerals industry, the change in the Wyoming Constitution is necessary.
Changes in how taxes are levied in order to get relief from high residential property taxes cannot happen without altering the constitution.
The proposed amendment will not immediately fix the problem, but it will allow the legislature to give relief to residential property owners.
In November 2024, join us in voting “yes” on the proposed constitutional amendment, to allow some much needed residential property tax relief.
— John Malmberg
Snake River user fees plan sinks under scrutiny
From the July 1 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
As the Bridger-Teton National Forest tries to manage busy recreation areas with tenuous federal funding, a new plan has emerged: imposing fees for public river users in the Snake River Canyon.
But much like the canyon’s notorious Three Oar Deal hydraulic, the proposal is better off avoided.
Implementing user fees raises concerns regarding access, affordability and the potential shift from resource protection to dependence on visitor volume for an ongoing funding source.
Public land access should be available to all users in an affordable and accessible way, regardless of financial means. At a time when average residents and visitors are being pinched financially from many angles, even the proposed $40 annual permit or $3 a day per person fee can sting. For many, even small fees quickly accumulate, akin to driving on a public toll road with multiple booths. The tolls seem like a small price to pay at first, but they gradually add up, disproportionately burdening those who are least able to afford them in a regressive structure.
As United States taxpayers, river users are already contributing to the federal government with the expectation that enough money will be allocated to sufficiently care for some of the most valuable of all public resources: access to our Wild and Scenic rivers on public lands.
Relying on user fees to fund essential initiatives, maintenance and staffing risks compromising true stewardship of the river. If the Bridger-Teton becomes dependent on high volumes of users to pay its bills, then collecting that money could take priority over the resource itself. If the money goes into a general fund, then the river fees might end up paying to grade roads in far ranges of the district rather than improve the actual river resource.
Instead, the focus should be on pressuring Congress to adequately fund our public lands, and exploring alternative funding sources to ensure universal access without sacrificing preservation. If our federal delegation isn’t able to secure appropriate funding for local forest districts, other options should be pursued.
Perhaps commercial outfitter fees should be raised. Perhaps grant funding or private donors would be willing to help keep the river fee-free, as they did when the Bridger-Teton floated a similar proposal in 1998. What about the many hundreds of thousands of dollars directed annually by the Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board to the Friends of the Bridger-Teton for the purpose of offsetting increased resource management and enforcement due to growing visitor numbers on forest lands?
The Bridger-Teton is taking public comments on the river fee proposal through Sept. 1 and is planning a public meeting later this summer. We encourage all concerned citizens to write the U.S. Forest Service today and watch for the public meeting notice in upcoming editions of this newspaper and its sister publication, Jackson Hole Daily.
Preserving river access for all should be a priority for our public land managers. If our river access points need improvement, we need to seek better solutions than simply taxing every user with a river use toll.
River management should stay afloat without sinking the public’s experience.
It's time to check out the fair
From the July 20 Northern Wyoming News:
This Saturday kicks off Washakie County Fair Week with the theme, “Remembering the past, Embracing our present, engineering our future.
The fair is an opportunity for everyone to come socialize, enjoy some good food and have a little family fun. The five-member fair board has worked hard over the past year to put together an entertaining schedule.
A few things didn’t come to fruition for various reasons including stock dog trials and tractor pull but there is still plenty to do and see.
The week of five concerts, four of them free, begins Monday with the Jordan twins, Liam and Layne, at 6 p.m., followed by Big Praise on Wednesday, Pretty Punchy (Klemm Family) on Thursday and Rigby Summer on Friday.
Fresh off the success of last year’s grassy area headlining concert with Confederate Railroad, this year the fair board is bringing in Deana Carter who has country hits including “Strawberry Wine,” “We Danced Anyway,” “How Do I Get There,” and more.
Opening for Deana Carter at the fair is Worland’s own Rattlesnake Ridge.
Along with musical entertainment, there is, of course, the youth rodeo and the main fair rodeo as part of the Big Horn Basin rodeo circuit.
One of last year’s new events Strut Your Mutt is back for its second year, a chance for area residents to bring in their own dog on Saturday and enter in a variety of fun categories including costume contest, wiggliest butt, best rescue, sausage catcher, best kisser and best paw shake.
You and your pup can enter as many categories as you like.
The event was a crowd favorite as no experience on the part of the handler or dog is required.
There is also the fair parade Saturday morning down Big Horn Avenue with more than 30 entries to date. Ruth Dugger of the Worland-Ten Sleep Chamber of Commerce works hard to get businesses and organizations to participate.
Along with all the entertainment are the shows that showcase youth in 4-H and FFA. The fair is a great place if you are unfamiliar on what you can do in 4-H and FFA to see the various projects. Monday afternoon the 4-H and FFA static or general exhibit projects will be judged and then be available for viewing after. Come on out to the fairgrounds to take a look at the many projects that, depending on the year and participation includes something from A – aerospace and archery – to W – wildlife and hunting and woodworking. There are many projects in between that may peak your interest and perhaps next year you will have a project being judged.
There is also open class events for those who are not in 4-H and FFA and there are a variety of categories to enter. Deadline to enter or submit entries is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Judging will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Check out the fair book at the Washakie County Fair website or grab one at the Extension office.
This year they have added some open class livestock shows to the fair — sheep, goats and beef – again open class is open to everyone.
The Washakie County Fair involves numerous volunteers including the board, fair superintendents, clerks, 4-H leaders and more, as well as paid staff from Extension, Washakie County, Washakie County Fair Board, FFA advisors and more.
There are a lot of planning and organizing that goes into the week long event and everyone involved deserves kudos to working on providing a family-friendly event that has something for everyone – including food.
See you at the fair!
— Karla Pomeroy
At least one thing is clear: People want open lands
From the July 20 Powell Tribune:
If the land use plan has determined anything about people in Park County, it’s that there are a lot of different views on a lot of topics.
There are, however, a few things the vast majority of residents who have participated in the planning process can agree on. One of those key things: People want to see open lands preserved and public lands accessible.
For a county bounded on much of one side by BLM land and much of the other by national forest, that’s not surprising, but it doesn’t make it any less important to clarify.
From Powell to Meeteetse, Sage Creek to Crandall, people want the wide open spaces of the county to stay wide open. It may feel like a “no duh” statement to make, but it’s still a key piece of the new land use plan.
I think it’s too easy here to take open spaces for granted — I’ll pop over to Badger Basin or up into the McCullough Peaks on a whim, but for seven years this westerner lived in Georgia, where public land is much more limited.
After growing up in Wyoming and Colorado, I was used to having boundless access to rivers. While living down south, I remember driving down roads by rivers and waiting, and waiting, for a public access point to go fish, often to no avail. State parks down there are certainly nice, but nothing like getting lost in the Peaks, not seeing humans or even evidence of them deep in a draw.
Obviously there’s not really concern of these large tracts of BLM or Forest Service land disappearing (I hope) but it’s important to ensure access to them remains.
In 1998 the prior land use plan also emphasized this fact, that county residents value public and open lands. It’s nice to see some things haven’t changed.
— By Zac Taylor
Libraries have a unique magic in our communities
From the July 18 Powell Tribune:
A couple weeks ago my mom texted me old two pictures of me, amongst a crowd of other kids, watching a magician perform during my sixth birthday party at our home at the time in Fort Collins, Colorado.
She had seen a story in our paper about a popular magician returning for another summer tour of the Park County libraries. Turns out, it’s the same magician, Cody Landstrom, who still lives in my old hometown.
Naturally, when there was a chance to take pictures of his performance at the Powell Library and everyone else was unavailable, I figured I’d grab a camera and go take the pictures.
Before the show started I said hello and showed him the pictures my mom had sent me. He smiled, I smiled, the children’s librarian smiled and then very politely informed me it was time for the show to start.
I can’t say watching his show again brought back memories of myself in 1992, but it made me smile to see all the kids present gasp, their eyes light up when a potato appeared behind someone’s ear, or a ball in a girl’s hand turn into two with the tap of a wand.
Landstrom has become something of a regular at the Park County libraries, and how cool is that? Our community libraries provide for these moments in a way few other institutions can match. Where else could I stumble in to a guy who lives nearly eight hours away and who, more than 30 years ago, came into my childhood home to make my friends and I smile?
— By Zac Taylor
Welcome! We hope you enjoy the 127th anniversary "Daddy of 'em All!"
From the July 22 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
A little more than 156 years ago, about 400 men gathered at an isolated spot on Crow Creek to celebrate our nation’s birthday. They were mostly U.S. Army soldiers, but scattered among them were railroad executives, Denver-area businessmen and a handful of others.
Cheyenne didn’t exist at that point. The soldiers were there to protect the area from the recent actions of Native Americans and to prepare for the coming of the transcontinental railroad.
On that July 4, 1867, there wasn’t a house in sight on the dusty high plains. According to an account by Col. Silas Seymour, an executive with Union Pacific, there wasn’t even enough lumber to build a house for at least 50 miles.
That would soon change, however.
When railroad construction crews reached Cheyenne on Nov. 10, crowds of people were waiting for them. Cheyenne’s population had jumped to 3,000 from the time the route was announced to the day the tracks arrived. The explosive growth in population led to the nickname “Magic City of the Plains.”
Today, that same number of people volunteer to put on the “world’s largest outdoor rodeo and Western celebration,” Cheyenne Frontier Days. What began in 1897 as a one-day cowboy showcase has grown into one of the longest-running, most famous festivals celebrating the Wild West still happening today. The fact that it continues almost entirely due to volunteers makes it even more special.
The first time that visitors or new Cheyenne residents hear that the capital city’s major 10-day event has just 20 paid staff, they can’t believe it. What they don’t grasp right away is the depth of commitment from most of the volunteers, many of whom have either been involved for decades or are descended from a long line of CFD volunteers.
Each committee is led by a volunteer chairperson, and these folks comprise the General Committee, which has already been working on the 2024 event, even as they put the finishing touches on planning this year’s shindig. These committee chairpeople are longtime volunteers who have risen through the ranks as they’ve spent years painting fences, booking night show acts, controlling parade traffic and much more.
Now that the “Daddy of ‘em All” is officially underway, it’s time for the rest of us to do our part.
If you’re a business owner or retail employee, that means putting your best face forward, offering friendly smiles and top-notch service. If you’re a service staff member, it may mean taking a deep breath when the crowds become overwhelming, refreshing your mind and spirit before diving back into the maelstrom.
If you’re a Laramie County resident who has no connection at all to CFD, it means several things. First and foremost, you need to be patient, friendly and helpful (in other words, just do what you do all of the other days of the year). Yes, the traffic might double the normal 10-minute trip across town, and you might be late to work one day when you forget to bypass the parade route or the pancake breakfast crowd crossing Lincolnway.
While you’re waiting for the route to clear, reflect on the benefits that Frontier Days brings to our community. Sure, there’s the injection of money that tourists provide when they stay in our hotels, buy fuel, eat in our restaurants and shop in our stores. More than that, though, is the injection of cultural diversity, as visitors from other parts of the United States, as well as overseas, spend some vacation time in Wyoming.
Attendance by out-of-towners isn’t the only reason Cheyenne Frontier Days has lasted 127 years, though. For many local residents — and others who call Wyoming home — these 10+ days are one of the main reasons they live here, and they look forward to this time of year more than the holiday season.
For all of us, CFD is a great excuse to get out of our homes, connect with other people, kick up our heels and have some (responsible) fun.
So, put on some sunscreen, grab a water bottle and a hat (cowboy, baseball or otherwise) and head outside. Pull up a piece of curb and take in the parade floats, marching bands and horse-drawn carriages. Grab a spot in line for some free pancakes; buy a rodeo or night show ticket; and head to Frontier Park for some carnival food, Native American dancing and chuckwagon cooking demonstrations.
Along the way, take some time to chat with the folks all around you. You never know who you’ll meet, what you’ll learn or how your life will be changed. And be sure to stop and thank the volunteers who make it all possible.
David Adler: Constitution does not shield presidents from defamation suits
The Justice Department’s announcement this week that the Constitution does not shield presidents from civil lawsuits stemming from a president’s defamatory remarks represents two important victories — one for constitutionally limited government and the other for individuals who could be destroyed by the words of the nation’s chief executive.
The DOJ’s declaration clarified its position on the broad question of immunity for former President Donald Trump against a lawsuit filed by the writer, E. Jean Carroll, who says that Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room decades ago.
For three years, the DOJ, under both Republican and Democratic leadership, had contended that Trump was acting within the scope of his presidential duties when he denied sexually assaulting Ms. Carroll. That position protected Trump, as it would other federal employees, from civil lawsuits when acting in their official capacity.
In this week’s court filing, however, the DOJ declared that new evidence had surfaced since Trump left office, including the fact that the jury in a recent civil trial in New York found the former president liable for sexually assaulting Ms. Carroll 30 years ago.
The new facts indicated that Trump, in his derogatory comments against Ms. Carroll in 2019, was motivated by a “personal grievance,” stemming from events that occurred many years before his presidency. His comments were, indeed, made through official channels often used by presidents in communicating with the media, and thus within the category of “work context.” However, the DOJ emphasized that the allegations of Ms. Carroll that prompted Trump’s response related to a “purely personal incident” — the alleged sexual assault in a department store. Trump’s remarks did not reflect a desire to “serve the United States Government.”
The question of whether former President Trump was engaged in “official acts” when responding to Ms. Carroll’s allegations of sexual abuse is critical to the character and disposition of the case. After Ms. Carroll filed suit, the DOJ, under the leadership of Attorney General William Barr, invoked a federal law that substitutes the government as the defendant when a federal official is sued for official acts, which leads to the dismissal of the case.
But the presiding federal district court judge, Lewis Kaplan, rejected the DOJ’s invocation of the federal statute on grounds that Trump’s remarks bore “no relationship to the official business of the United States.” That seemed clear, of course, but Trump’s legal team filed a round of appeals with the result that the case ultimately returned to Judge Kaplan.
Judge Kaplan asked the DOJ to weigh in a second time on the question of whether Trump’s comments were related to official business, or merely an exercise in “personal grievance.” The department’s filing declared on the face of the new evidence that Trump was not covered by the federal statute.
The DOJ rightly cited two factors for its reversal. It invoked a D.C. Court of Appeal’s clarification of the statute about what qualifies as “public work.” The court held that it is determined in part by “the subjective state of mind of the employee,” that official responses to press questions don’t always qualify and that the professional purpose can be so “insignificant” as to be irrelevant. It also cited the recent verdict of a New York jury that found Trump sexually abused and defamed Ms. Carroll, and the fact that he has since been accused of defaming her again in response to the verdict.
It was relatively easy for the DOJ to conclude that there was little, if any official conduct in Trump’s derogatory comments about Ms. Carroll. That conclusion represents a victory for constitutionally limited government and the rights and reputations of American citizens.
Imagine a different outcome, one that would permit the federal government to intervene and substitute itself in a civil lawsuit against a president who has defamed a citizen. In such a world, a president, acting with total immunity from liability, might destroy the reputations of men and women with impunity. In such a world, there would be little, if any, protection for critics of the president. Imagine the chilling effect on dissident speech and then imagine the effect on our democracy.
The Framers of the Constitution created a limited presidency that was subject to the rule of law, one devoid, as James Wilson declared, of “privileges not annexed to the character of any other citizen.” This principle includes the denial to the president of authority to defame citizens of the United States.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
