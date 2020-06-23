SHERIDAN (WNE) — Record numbers of visitors flocked to Wyoming State Parks in April and May, and one Sheridan-area state historic site is now beginning to see an uptick in visitors after opening nearly two months later than usual.
Despite not opening until May 29, Trail End State Historic Site has already had 1,905 visitors as of June 17, according to Superintendent Sharie Shada.
“This includes not only inside the museum but those who use our grounds (daily walks, picnics, YMCA camp activities, small birthday parties), as well as those who were here for the Bots Sots remount horse sale,” Shada said.
During the month of June 2019, Shada said Trail End had 2,730 total visitors, or an average of 91 per day. So far in June 2020, that average is up to 112 per day.
The increased numbers are occurring, even with strict social distancing measures in place at the site. Currently, groups of 10 people or fewer who come to the museum together are being admitted in 15-minute increments. If two groups arrive at the same time, one has to wait outside.
There is also a designated route inside the museum, so groups don’t run into each other on their tour.
Shada said the historic site’s grounds stayed open and were heavily used throughout the pandemic, and only the museum was closed for a period of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.