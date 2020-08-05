Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5

Albany: 34

Big Horn: 3

Campbell: 12

Carbon: 60

Converse: 2

Crook: 0

Fremont: 114

Goshen: 11

Hot Springs: 2

Johnson: 0

Laramie: 96

Lincoln: 22

Natrona: 26

Niobrara: 0

Park: 45

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 24

Sublette: 8

Sweetwater: 17

Teton: 43

Uinta: 43

Washakie: 13

Weston: 0

Total: 575

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5

Albany: 79

Big Horn: 32

Campbell: 96

Carbon: 64

Converse: 20

Crook: 10

Fremont: 429

Goshen: 19

Hot Springs: 16

Johnson: 18

Laramie: 343

Lincoln: 72

Natrona: 191

Niobrara: 1

Park: 113

Platte: 4

Sheridan: 46

Sublette: 31

Sweetwater: 238

Teton: 324

Uinta: 221

Washakie: 52

Weston: 5

Total 2,424

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5

Albany: 9

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 22

Carbon: 24

Converse: 12

Crook: 0

Fremont: 67

Goshen: 3

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 146

Lincoln: 25

Natrona: 35

Niobrara: 1

Park: 11

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 18

Sublette: 8

Sweetwater: 14

Teton: 39

Uinta: 47

Washakie: 6

Weston: 0

Total: 499

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5

Albany: 54

Big Horn: 33

Campbell: 105

Carbon: 28

Converse: 30

Crook: 10

Fremont: 371

Goshen: 11

Hot Springs: 17

Johnson: 21

Laramie: 391

Lincoln: 75

Natrona: 199

Niobrara: 2

Park: 79

Platte 5

Sheridan: 40

Sublette: 31

Sweetwater: 233

Teton: 319

Uinta: 224

Washakie: 40

Weston: 5

Total: 2,323

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.