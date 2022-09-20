SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan County School District 2 announced that Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School has been designated an Exemplary High Performing National Blue Ribbon School for 2022 by U. S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
Henry A. Coffeen is one of 297 schools in the nation and one of two schools from Wyoming to be recognized in 2022.
“Henry A. Coffeen Elementary exemplifies a community focused on continuous improvement," said Scott Stults, SCSD2 superintendent.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, the National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.
“I am honored to work with a group of educators dedicated to high levels of learning and leadership for every single student," Henry A. Coffeen principal Paige Sanders said. "The Henry A. Coffeen team works hard to create a community where students can learn in a positive, supportive and caring environment. ”
This is the second Blue Ribbon award for Henry A. Coffeen, with the first award in 2013.“Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs," Cardona said. "These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”
Henry A. Coffeen will be honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., where representatives will receive a plaque and flag to signify the school’s exemplary status.
This story was published on Sept. 19, 2022.
