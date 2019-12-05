WORLAND (WNE) — With three freezes during the growing and harvest season this year, Wyoming Sugar had to abandon 5% of its crop.
Wyoming Sugar concluded the harvest on Nov. 18, according to the company’s president and CEO Mike Greear. He said based on preharvest estimates they were able to harvest 92% of the tons they were estimating and 95% of the acres but had to abandon 5% of the acreage. Greear added, “That’s not bad given the weather.”
He said there was a small freeze in May, and then during harvest on Oct. 9 and a harder freeze on Oct. 26.
The majority of the acres that had to be abandoned were from Big Horn County growers. In an earlier interview, Greear said the freezes hit Big Horn County growers the hardest.
Fortunately, he said, he believes the majority of the growers who had acres abandoned do carry crop insurance.
He said they harvested 333,000 tons this year, compared to the 362,000 tons estimated before the harvest.
“The factory is processing a poor crop very well, but at the end of the day it’s the amount of sugar. We are a sugar factory not a beet factory,” Greear said. “Because of the two freezes [in October] we will probably have about 20% less sugar produced out of this crop than what we were estimating going into the harvest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.