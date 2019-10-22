LARAMIE (WNE) — A 34-year-old Laramie man was killed in a one-vehicle wreck a few miles west of Laramie on Sunday night, according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Rudi Haskins was driving his 2002 Honda Civic eastbound on Interstate 80 when he exited the left side of the road before correcting to the right, entering a ditch on the south side of the road and overturning.
WHP troopers were dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. and Haskins, who was not wearing his seatbelt, died at the scene.
WHP is investigating driver impairment and speed as possible contributing factors to the wreck.
This is the 131st fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019.
Even with more than two months left in the year, the number of Wyoming roadway deaths in 2019 has already exceeded the number of deaths for the last three years, when there was an average of 115 deaths per year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.