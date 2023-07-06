JACKSON — Ali Gul has decorated his new home efficiently. Snow globes and a Turkish lamp fit snugly into a shelf holding a large TV monitor that takes up most of his 250-square-foot living room’s back wall. On his other wall, large floor-to-ceiling windows look out onto West Kelly Avenue, a street seeing its first housing complex with new, denser zoning.
After living six years with roommates in employee housing, Gul, a 29-year-old market director of Gather Restaurant Group, had dim hopes of finding his own place. He makes too much to qualify for income-capped affordable ownership units, but his chances of being a competitive buyer in the open market seemed slim.
Then last summer he saw an advertisement for condos at 440 W. Kelly, part of a growing stock of housing projects coupling public land donations with private development in exchange for deed restrictions that limit owners to local workers.
Gul spent a few weeks on a waiting list and, when offered a unit, took his first loan option, signed a contract and paid a deposit without seeing the place. A previous colleague had a friend that owned a mortgage company that offered him the loan with just 3% down payment.
“I didn’t really do much,” Gul said. “I was just so exhausted by then, I was just so hungry to have my own place.”
He now knows he is one of the lucky ones.
Having jumped political hurdles, denser projects like the 12-unit, 22-bedroom Kelly Place condos face a relatively new challenge before they crest the hill of affordability: high interest rates.
Despite some signs that inflation is settling if not slowing, 30-year fixed mortgage rates are still near a 20-year high, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.
Rates turned up sharply from pandemic all-time lows, just as more workforce units, including Kelly Place and 30 condo units at the corner of Mercill and Glenwood Street, were coming online. The generation now entering the first-time housing market is watching their buying power boomerang.
Finding buyers in a limited set that’s recently lost buying power has made Kelly Place harder to sell than some expected, complicating the process of obtaining secondary market loans and forcing the development company, J. Roller and Track Development, to temporarily rent to some buyers under contract. Jacob Roller referred a request to elaborate on the pricing to the project’s real estate agent.
Tyler Davis, developer of 105 Mercill, said the rate hike meant a quick weeding out of his approximately 300-person waitlist.
Condos are harder for both the developer and the buyer to finance, he said, since there are many buyers instead of just one. Restrictions abound around owner-occupancy and secondary market loans.
“It gets complicated,” Davis said.
Mercill likely didn’t run into the same affordability issues as Kelly Place for a number of reasons. They were cheaper (partly because they were more dense), had 12 units bought by employers like the hospital and the county, and were set to lease the bottom 65,000 square feet to two child care entities, Happy Kids and the Jackson Hole Children’s Museum.
While the Mercill condos sold out in late June, Kelly Place still has stock.
Some have asked if Kelly Place is simply too expensive for the population the town — with a nearly $1.7 million land contribution — was trying to serve.
Jake Kilgrow is the real estate agent recently brought on to help sell the remaining seven Kelly Place units.
Nix the big windows and put in cheaper flooring, Kilgrow allowed, and you would have had a cheaper product.
“But you want something that people feel good about,” he said. Developers cut costs where they could while making “good use of materials without going over the top.”
Whether Kelly Place could have been more affordable and on balance better if the project had been allowed to be twice as dense was a matter of political debate for six months in 2019. The original proposal faced neighbor pushback and political resistance that ultimately cut the size to make room for more parking and snow removal, among other things.
Higher prices mean that despite a waitlist of interested buyers, some units in 440 W. Kelly have sat empty for longer than hoped. The developer is giving affordable rent to people in units under contract until half the units sell — the threshold for condo financing with more common secondary-market loans.
With all the headache of condo development, Davis said they’re still worth it for the developer and the community, especially in the long run.
“They’re harder for sure,” he said, but “I’d rather people own something than rent forever.”
Kilgrow is thinking similarly about affordability over time.
A 500-square-foot one-bedroom unit like Gul’s, which he got under contract for $425,000, would likely go for over $1 million on the free market, Kilgrow estimated. The TetonLiving.com multiple listing service indicates that estimate may be high; the smallest free-market condos in town range in price from $650,000 to about $850,000.
Besides the initial savings, the town and county’s contribution of about $2 million in land to both Mercill and Kelly Place means affordability is built in with an appreciation cap. The units can grow in value a maximum 3% a year.
“Right now it feels expensive, because it is,” Kilgrow said. “But over time, because it has the appreciation caps, it’s going to get more affordable.”
Another trade-off, Kilgrow pointed out, is that tenants in Kelly Place won’t be wed to their employer as in the 12 employer-owned units in Mercill.
New workforce buyers are getting in on the more expensive end of their unit, but the housing is new, stable and hopefully liquid when they decide to move on, Kilgrow said.
Another key to finding good, qualified buyers is making those interested know their loan options.
Especially first-time homeowners don’t know that they should shop around for loan products, said Peter Boogaard, mortgage loan officer with Zions Bank.
“Every institution is going to have different options,” he said.
For example, applications for affordable housing loans, which offer 3% and 5% down, have surged this year, he said.
Gul stumbled on a similar product by a bank in Kansas City, Missouri.
Relieved to be on his own, Gul knows he won’t make much money off the sale of his condo when he’s ready to move to a bigger place, which likely won’t be walking distance from his workplace, as he is now. He’s on the thin edge of a thick wedge, but he’s happy.
“At first it felt really small,” he said looking around his place. “I was like, this is never going to look like home. But now getting the furniture in, it feels good.”
This story was published on July 5, 2023.
