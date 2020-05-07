JACKSON (WNE) — An especially conflict-prone Jackson Hole grizzly was captured and killed last week after falling for a culvert-style trap that the boar bear had been adeptly avoiding for years.
Nine-year-old grizzly 802, an adult male, first got caught in subdivisions north of Jackson in 2015, and subsequently had to be relocated at least three times. After years of effort, Wyoming Game and Fish Department bear biologist Mike Boyce outmaneuvered the wary grizzly on April 29, when the bruin took the bait at a private inholding in northern Grand Teton National Park.
“He said this is by far the most difficult bear he’s ever dealt with,” Game and Fish spokesman Mark Gocke said. “He caught it in a culvert trap. And he had other instances where the bear had visited his trap and passed on by.”
Boyce reported investing more than 100 days trying to capture trap-wise grizzly 802 over the past three years, with no success until last week.
Boyce and his federal bear biologist counterparts in Teton park had responded to a spate of conflicts likely related to grizzly 802 over the last month. A grizzly had been breaking into sheds and frequenting yards in Moose, Kelly, Craighead Hill and points south of the park, reaping rewards of pet food, livestock and chicken feed, and garbage in the process. That was the continuation of a years-long habit.
“The number of conflicts is long, particularly starting in 2017,” Gocke said. “The past three years the bear got increasingly more bold and destructive, breaking into outbuildings and being on people’s porches.”
