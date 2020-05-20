ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Spring break lasted a little longer for some at Western Wyoming Community College.
While classes that had been fully converted to online formats concluded May 11 and some students and staff started summer vacations, other Mustangs resumed their hands-on coursework on Monday.
An upbeat staff greeted returning technology and industry students along with a health questionnaire and temperature checks. Other additions included directional arrows to avoid cross foot traffic and markings on the floor to designate safe spacing distances at check in and Mitchell’s Dining Hall, which had converted to takeout only. Some hallways were closed to students, and facial coverings and limited class sizes are new requirements.
Western’s president, Dr. Kim Dale, noted the college is among the first in Wyoming to resume in-person instruction. College staff worked hard on a detailed variance request, which was approved by the Sweetwater County and state health officers. Dale said if their plan goes well over the next six weeks, she expects they will continue to use it for the summer semester.
Things appeared to go fairly smoothly with Monday’s rollout, and Dale said their intention is to offer “face to face” teaching in the fall. She anticipates a hybrid system, which could include smaller classes and staggered schedules.
